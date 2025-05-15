Showdog Studio's Nick Brokhausen, Jeff Miller, and Howard Klausner

Today, I talk to representatives of Showdog Studio, a production company out of Franklin, Tennessee, that’s making films, television shows, documentaries, and animations that celebrate courage, determination, and the human spirit. Nick Brokhausen and Jeff Miller are former covert operatives turned studio consultants. Creative director Howard Klausner is the writer of “Space Cowboys” and screenwriter of “Reagan.”
Show Notes:
Showdog Studio’s website.
Recent piece in Variety on Showdog’s upcoming 1980’s espionage shows.
Howard “Howie” Klausner’s IMDB page.
