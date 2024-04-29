As many of you may know, I recently wrote a column about Uri and Bernie — Uri Berliner, who a few weeks ago went public with his accusation that his long-time employer, NPR, was riddled with liberal bias, and Bernie Goldberg (that would be me), who in 1996 went public with a similar critique of his long-time employer, CBS News.

When Berliner went public, it made news — and for good reason. Journalists don’t usually say bad things about their profession. And when someone does, their bosses and their colleagues usually circle the wagons and say things like, “If you think we have a liberal bias, that only proves that you’re the one with a bias.” They rarely look inward.

For his courageous stand, Uri Berliner was suspended — and a few days later he quit a job he had held at NPR for 25 years.

I wasn’t suspended or fired; I stayed at CBS News for almost five more years. I quit after 28 years at the company and wrote more about liberal bias in a book called “Bias.”

Back to Uri: Social media lit up after his essay came out in an online publication, The Free Press. And I was linked to what he did since I had done the same thing years earlier — my column was published in the Wall Street Journal.

Below I’m going to share some comments posted on X (formerly Twitter) about Uri and me — about how we sold out to get rich. Social media is proof that any idiot can have his say.

As I write this, I have no idea what lies ahead for Uri Berliner. But I’m sure he acted on principle. When you put your career on the line, there’s a good chance you have no idea how you’re going to pay the bills. You do it because you think it’s the right thing to do.

I put my career in jeopardy when I wrote that piece in the Wall Street Journal. I risked a hefty salary — and for what — the few dollars I got paid by the WSJ to write the piece? In what world does that make sense?

And when I quit CBS News, I was leaving that hefty salary not knowing what was ahead of me. I had never written a book before, and didn’t know if I had what it took to do it. And when I did write the book, and offered it up to publishers, I got rejection notes from a whole bunch of liberal outfits. Only one publisher, Regnery, a conservative house, was interested. No one knew the book would be a big hit — not me and not anyone at Regnery either. My advance, let’s just say, was modest.

So the idea that I sold out for money is beyond stupid. I did it because I thought liberal bias was just plain wrong — and bad for the people guilty of perpetuating it. We need Americans to have confidence in news organizations. And when they’re biased, that eats away at their credibility. That’s not good for them — or for America writ large.

Anyway, below are some of those posts on X about Uri and Bernie.

To Uri Berliner, in regard to his resignation:

Welcome to Bernie Goldberg land! I’m sure Newsmax or Real America’s Voice has a respectable position for you. Call Lara Logan up for some tips.

Now you're free to be the next Sharyl Atkinson, or Bernard Goldberg, or Bari Weiss, grifting off imagined maltreatment by the woke media. Heck, our boy Elon here will prolly give you a blue check for free. You're a faker. Go away.

Commenting on Berliner’s column and resignation:

Looks like we found Bernie Goldberg’s replacement.

Uri is likely correct in deciding that the most lucrative path at this stage of his life and career requires switching to a Bernie Goldberg-esque 'I worked in the liberal media for decades and can tell you why it’s so biased’ persona for a right-wing audience.'

So Berliner follows in the well-worn path of Bernard Goldberg … among others … D.C. journos who couldn’t hack the mainstream anymore and decided one could make a lucrative living waving the bloody shirt of ‘liberal media bias’ instead.

He is this generation's Bernard Goldberg …

Ah, he'll be taking his Bernard Goldberg routine soon to Fox, Infowars or Biff's Right Wing Newz

it's all part of the 23-year-old plan to tarnish the media as biased against conservatives. started with Bernard Goldberg's "Bias" book. well orchestrated bullshit.

If I were at NPR, no way in hell would I work with him. He completely dragged his colleagues in this naked audition for the old Bernard Goldberg role on Fox.

So Berliner follows in the well-worn path of Bernard Goldberg, John Solomon and Howard Kurtz, among others … and decided one could make a lucrative living waving the bloody shirt of ‘liberal media bias’ instead.

Isn't he just the Bernard Goldberg of the 2020s? …he jumps to the other side of the horseshoe to start raking in that sweet, sweet Wingnut Welfare?

There were more. Many more.

In a free country, anyone is free to spout off and not know what they’re talking about. What you’ve just read is proof of that.

Share

Sale! For a limited time, the Sean Coleman Thriller novels, by our own John A. Daly, are just $3.99 each on eBook! Make sure you take advantage of it!