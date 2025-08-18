You can’t turn on your TV without hearing about the supposed “genocide” Israel is committing against the Palestinian people. Open a newspaper and you’ll see one story after another about widespread “starvation” in Gaza, the fault, we’re told, of Israel.

Never mind that, as Marc Thiessen writes in his Washington Post column, that, “Far from deliberate starvation in Gaza, Israel is doing something no nation has ever done, or even been expected to do: Feed the population of the aggressor force that attacked it while the war is still going on.”

And while mainstream journalists have a sharp eye out for anything that goes wrong in Gaza that they can pin on Israel, their eyesight fails miserably when it comes suffering in other places.