I opened my refrigerator door this morning and when the light came on, Stephen A. Smith began yakking about the Knicks, President Trump, “woke culture” and the Democratic Party.

Okay, I made it up, but, let’s face it, Smith — that over-the-top, flamboyant, very entertaining sports journalist — pops up on television more often than prescription drug commercials on the evening news

He’s on ESPN in the morning, in the afternoon, and sometimes at night. He’s weighed in on politics on CNN, and recently was part of a town hall with Chris Cuomo and Bill O’Reilly on NewsNation.

He played a character named “Brick” on the soap opera General Hospital — not once or twice, but at least 49 times. And last week he played a sports agent who gets killed on a primetime Law & Order episode.

And so maybe it shouldn’t surprise us that here in the United States of Entertainment, there’s even talk about this Mr. Smith going to Washington — as the next president of the United States.

Long shot? Sure. Out of the question? When it comes to politics, nothing is out of the question. But is he interested?

"I’m not prepared" for the job, he has said. "I’m not qualified. I have no political history whatsoever. I’ve never been interested in politics a day in my life.”

So why all the talk about him possibly running? And why hasn’t he ruled it out? Why has he said he has no choice but to keep the door open?