I’m not writing as a conservative, though politically speaking, that’s what I am. Nor am I writing as someone who might rejoin the Republican Party once Donald Trump is no longer controlling it, though I might.

I’m writing as nothing more than a simple journalist asking a simple question: Who the heck is Kamala Harris?

We know she speaks in platitudes and that it’s hard to follow where she’s going when asked an inconvenient question. We know she flip-flops when politically expedient. But even now that she’s the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, we don’t know who she is or what she really believes.

In fact, you can make the case, as the Wall Street Journal editorial board recently did, that Harris “is the least-known candidate in modern history.”

She talks a lot about “freedom” and “joy” and “a new way forward,” hoping fluff like that, along with a compliant press, can carry her on gossamer wings all the way to the Oval Office.

So the upcoming presidential debate is arguably the most important single event of this political season — an event that might finally help us understand who this person is who went, in the blink of an eye, from being widely viewed as a political liability to becoming her party’s nominee for president — without winning a single vote in any primary.



We may not know who the heck Kamala Harris is, but we do know that she’s either tied with or beating Donald Trump in more than a few head-to-head polls, and she’s even winning in most crucial battleground states.

For a relative unknown, that’s not bad. But maybe she’s doing so well precisely because she’s a relative unknown. Maybe the more we learn about Harris, the less we’re going to like.