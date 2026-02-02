Donald Trump has racked up more than a few worthy accomplishments during the first year of his second term — even if Democrats and their stenographers in the liberal media think he can’t get anything right.

He bombed Iran’s nuclear facility. He snatched Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela. He got the last hostages out of Gaza. He’s at the helm of a pretty strong economy. Not bad.

But his single biggest accomplishment so far in his second term was shutting down the southern border. In 2025, illegal crossings along the border with Mexico, fell to their lowest level in 50 years. Joe Biden recklessly opened the door to appease the left wing of his party —and millions of unvetted migrants from all over the world walked right in to the United States. Americans noticed and it’s a big reason Donald Trump won in 2024 and Kamala Harris didn’t.

Yet here we are, a year later, and Mr. Trump’s greatest accomplishment has become his biggest liability.