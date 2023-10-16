If we needed proof that you could be a student at Harvard and still be a dope, now we have the latest piece of evidence. After Jews were slaughtered in Israel, massacred in their homes, mowed down at a music festival in the desert, after babies were murdered and hostages young and old were dragged to Gaza, a group of more than 30 campus groups at Harvard issued a joint statement holding “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

George Orwell was right when he said that “some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.”

When news first broke of the massacre in Israel, the world of free countries, the world of western democracies, the world of sane people were united behind Israel. How could they not be, when so many innocent Israelis were murdered? How could any decent person not condemn what happened when Israel suffered its worst loss of life in its 75-year history?

But that unity, that sympathy for Israelis, won’t last long. Very soon, the so-called mainstream left will revert to its version of high-mindedness — and Israel will be its target.