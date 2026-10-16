Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Before we get started this week, I’d like to invite you all to Reagan Caucus Action’s new Substack. I co-host their weekly podcast, on which we feature a different guest every week to discuss numerous issues from a Reaganite perspective.

It’s totally free, and you can sign up here (I hope you do):

Now, let’s get to your questions…

John, watching your interaction on X / Twitter with the crazies about your post of “Any of them. You could have nominated any of them, Republicans.” made me wonder. How much joy does it bring you to engage with the crazies? Are most of them trolls and bots?

I find it almost exhausting just watching your interaction. I give you credit for it, but I also wonder if you’re starting to lose it. 😉 Maybe we need Kimberly Ross to step in for you for some well needed R&R. — Judd Y.

Lol. For the other readers here, this is the post Judd is referring to:

I posted it after President Trump’s announcement of the “ENERGY CEASEFIRE” agreement he claimed to have made with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, that would have not only violated the U.S. law, but given a crap-load of money to Russia (in exchange for diesel fuel) which would have assuredly gone to further funding Russia’s war-invasion of Ukraine. Unsurprisingly, Zelensky knew nothing about the agreement, and Russia never ceased its firing on Ukraine anyway. It’s unclear if this alleged deal (which Trump mistakenly believes will bring down diesel prices in the United States) will go anywhere from here, but Trump has been bashing Ukraine (again) ever since, ridiculously blaming them for the high price of diesel in the United States, and calling for Ukraine to elect a new president. He apparently even withheld real-time intelligence and satellite guidance from them for a day or two, which is disgraceful.

My post was just a quick reminder that there were a number of fit and capable Republicans running for president in 2024 (against a very weak and unpopular Democratic administration), but the party chose the guy who they knew, among other things, had a man-crush on Putin — an enemy of America. As you noticed, the tweet received lots of crazy responses.

To answer your question: No, it doesn’t bring me “joy” to engage with some of the crazies, but I do think there’s some benefit, at times, in mocking these (mostly anonymous) bozos who spend countless hours online trying to bully/harass people into silence. As to whether they’re trolls or bots, it’s a combination of both — I think more trolls than bots (though they’re effectively the same thing these days). And since you brought up my friend Kimberly Ross, I will say that I’m pretty sure she’s meaner to the trolls than I am. Lol. She’s been known to bring a barbwire bat to a rubber-band fight, and you can quote me on that.

John, While sitting here doing a bit of simple math, I realize the debt of many countries, including our own, but at the same time many Muslim countries are very extremely wealthy. Won’t this lead to a scenario of these wealthy countries gaining more world power and influence while Europe and America flounder in debt? Or worse? — Sharon H.

It’s a very good point, Sharon. In addition to what the debt crisis will do to us domestically, it will be very damaging to our role and influence on the world stage. It therefore would not only pose a national security threat, but open up vacuums across the globe for other countries (including bad actors working against American interests) to fill.

Our national debt is a catastrophic threat to our country, and both parties are only making it worse. When things implode, however, we can rest assured that they’ll only blame each other.

Do you think former Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz will receive a presidential pardon, regarding allegations he sex trafficked two young women. — Ben G.

I don’t think he’s been charged with a crime, but is rather facing a civil lawsuit. Thus, a pardon wouldn’t apply. But if Gaetz did want a pardon for something, I’m guessing he could probably get one.

John: Bernie wrote a column this week about NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s obsession with Israel. The Boulder, CO city council (near and dear to your home) is suing several oil companies for their part in climate change, an action that is now in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Last year, Karen Bass was on a diplomatic trip to Ghana when the Palisades fires broke out, despite dire warnings ahead of time that her city was in grave danger of such a natural disaster. What is with this recent phenomenon of local officials involving themselves with international issues far beyond the scope of their municipalities? Are they so bored with bond elections, budgets and potholes that they feel the need to veer way out of their lanes? — Steve R.

I think there’s definitely something to your last question, Steve, but I believe it’s less about boredom than it is an often misguided desire to make a bigger difference. Many years ago, Tip O’Neill said that “All politics is local." The view carried some wisdom at the time, but the political landscape has changed a lot since then. Most Americans these days view politics through a national lens. There are many reasons why, including the 24/7 news cycle and the internet, which have led to the growth of grievance-festering online communities (rather than unifying local communities), and the turning of our politics into a form of entertainment. Far too many people these days view public service as a platform for becoming a celebrity influencer or activist, rather than as an opportunity (and honor) to serve the constituents that voted them into office. Such people tend to — as you say — veer way out of their lanes.

Sir John — Apparently Mayor Mamdahni was recently heckled by his former far left supporters who accused him of being complicit in the false claims of “genocide” because he apparently was NOT far enough to the left for the progs.. Of course the usual left-wing pundits are calling this a “conspiratorial psy-op” from the conservatives. I personally find it amusing to see Mamdahni on the receiving end of the leftist nonsense that he pushes. What are your thoughts on all of this? —“Mamdahni, Whaddya’ Say? How Many Kids Did ‘Ya Kill Today?” Regards from The Emperor

I paid very little attention to this, Emperor, but when someone of influence strings along people with extreme views, that person runs the risk of later falling victim to those same people for not being “extreme enough.”

Case in point, it’s still wild to me how sheepish President Trump is when it comes to Operation Warp Speed (the fast creation and deployment of the Covid-19 vaccines). It’s the biggest achievement of his first term, and it should be a huge bragging point for him (he brags about everything else), but the conspiracy nuts he often caters to think the vaccine is evil and the virus was basically harmless. Thus, he distances himself from that achievement. Some think he even nominated RFK Jr. for HHS Secretary to repent for it.

Like I said, wild.

Trump decided not to live-stream Nidal Malik Hasan’s execution. Good thing, or bad thing? — Alex D.

Good thing. I’m not convinced Trump was ever on board for live-streaming it. I think that was the brainchild of Pete Hegseth, who comes up with lots of bad ideas.

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Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.