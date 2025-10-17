Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Let’s get right to it…

Sir John: POLITICO published an article recently talking about how several members of a young Republican association were saying how wonderful Hitler is and they want to vote for him, making racist remarks in chats back-and-forth with each other that happened to be leaked. Apparently, according to Matt Walsh, going further down into the article POLITICO reveals that most of these comments seem to be nothing more than dumb jokes. A bunch of Republicans condemned this behavior and several people were called to be fired or booted out of the young Republicans. POLITICO is trying to say this type of incendiary bigoted attitude is prevalent within the Republican party. I find that ironic because last week, when we spoke about violent comments from Virginia Democratic candidate Jay Jones against his Republican rival and the children of said rival, to my knowledge as of this point, the only Democrat that came out and condemned it is Ro Kana (Kudos to Ro Kana for having some moral decency). All that said, I find that ironic that POLITICO didn’t seem to notice the Jay Jones controversy, nor did they seem to comment on the fact that Republicans came out and vociferously, condemned these stupid offensive jokes and fired a couple of people. I see Republicans doing the right thing here, but the Democrats except for Ro Kana do not. I ask you: what is your opinion of the situation? Are these just dumb and tasteless jokes that should not have gone any further or should not have been texted back-and-forth to each other to begin with? Why doesn’t POLITICO acknowledge the honorable Republicans condemning this dumb behavior while it ignores the behavior of Jay Jones and the majority of Democrats that refused to condemn Jay Jones or pressure him to bow out? —“Offensive Young Re—DUMB-licans & Hypocritical POLITICO” regards from The Emperor

There’s a lot to unpack there, Emperor. Lol. But since I didn’t get many questions this week, I’ll address each part of it…

First of all, any sentence that begins with “According to Matt Walsh…” should always be taken with a grain of salt. Walsh gets so many things absurdly wrong (often just for shock value) that I’m surprised anyone still falls for his pseudo-intellectual shtick. What he describes as “nothing more than dumb jokes” from these “young Republicans” (some of them were in their mid-30s) included talk of raping their enemies and driving them to suicide, sending political opponents to gas chambers, loving Hitler, labeling Black people as “monkeys” and “the watermelon people,” and supporting slavery. And sadly, Walsh’s decision to run interference for these people comes from his admitted “unite the right” electoral strategy, in which he believes that Republicans should embrace and “let into the tent” every fringe right-wing nutjob imaginable (including bigots, fifth columnists, and fascists) to defeat the Democrats.

Now, the good news, as you said, is that a number of prominent Republicans have publicly denounced these people, as did the Young Republican National Federation Board of Directors (who additionally called for their resignations). One prominent Republican who didn’t do this, and instead excused the individuals (on grounds of whataboutism), unfortunately, was Vice President JD Vance.

As for the Politico, you’re misrepresenting them. I read the piece (did you?), and they did in fact report on the Republican denouncements and firings (there have been more since it was published). Also, a quick Google search reveals that the Politico published multiple pieces about the Jay Jones controversy, including the refusal of Democrats to denounce Jones. The Democrats have certainly been hypocritical on this issue, but I’m not seeing hypocrisy from the Politico (at least on this).

Were you surprised by which media outlets did and didn’t walk out of Pete Hegseth’s state-sanctioned public relations campaign at the Pentagon? — Alex D.

I was not at all surprised that MAGA media outlets like The Federalist, the Epoch Times, and OAN submitted to this atrocity. All are very servile to Trump, and shouldn’t even be considered news organizations. I was pleasantly surprised, however, that Newsmax didn’t join them. I thought for sure they would kneel before Zod.

I really enjoyed your interview with Jonah Goldberg on the Reagan Caucus podcast about the “modern right” media. Is there any chance you’ll get him on the Daly Express? — Jen R.

Thanks. It’s certainly possible, Jen. Jonah and I have known each other for a while, and I’m guessing he’d be willing to do it down the line. He’s such a busy guy, though, that I want to wait a while before asking him. I do plan on having Jay Nordlinger on the Daly Express next week. Stay tuned.

I read that X is soon going to display posters’ country of origin in their profile. Didn’t you advocate for this a while back? — Ben G.

Yes, though I can’t remember if I wrote about it here or somewhere else. It’s a good idea, especially in an online climate in which foreign bots are constantly posting lies and propaganda, and trying to put Americans at deeper odds with each other.

Share

Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.