Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Craig Stewart's avatar
Craig Stewart
33m

I would rather be RIGHT than a conservative OR a moron liberal. However, if I am wrong, then so is CHATgpt who I went to to find out what happened. It said the point made by Alex D. was essentially absurd.

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Craig Stewart's avatar
Craig Stewart
2h

I wonder if Alex D. has ever seen a candidate for the Supreme Court be so confounded before a Senate confermation hearing that she could not even begin to define a woman. The same goes for other democrat guest witnesses that come before committees that cannot answer Senator Hawley's question, "Can a man get pregnant?".

Senator Schmitt 's getting the Iowa Hawkeyes team confused with the Atlanta Hawks team did not undermine his basic question and hardly affected any of his future political ambitions.

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