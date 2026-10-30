Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Before we get started this week, I’d like to invite you all to Reagan Caucus Action’s Substack. I co-host their weekly podcast, on which we feature a different guest every week to discuss numerous issues from a Reaganite perspective.

It’s totally free, and you can sign up here (I hope you do):

Now, let’s get to your questions…

Were you shocked to learn last week that Lindsey Graham was gay? — Ben G.

I’m aware of the Young Turks’ expose (or whatever it was) on the topic, Ben, but I don’t know if the claim has been confirmed. Regardless, like a lot of people, I had long just kind of assumed Graham was gay, and I never cared. What would bother me is a U.S. Senator (whether that person be gay or straight) soliciting prostitutes, which I think was part of the claim. I would be concerned about that kind of thing leading to extortion, or the senator otherwise being compromised, including potentially by a foreign entity. But again, I don’t know for certain if either claim is true. And since Graham is no longer with us, he can’t respond.

Is there such a thing as ‘Zelenskyy Derangement Syndrome?’ Pertaining to MAGA and our president? — Sharon H.

Oh it’s definitely real. And our president, much of the Trump family, the vice president, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and key members of the administration suffer from it. They won’t meaningfully criticize Putin (a war criminal and enemy of the United States), but they’re always up for defaming (and in some cases sabotaging) Zelensky. Some MAGA voters certainly share their animus, but the polls show that a majority of them are actually supportive of Ukraine (a reversal from the Biden years), and correctly understand that Putin’s the bad guy.

Sir John— in the spirit of the spooky season & since you’re a Colorado resident, I ask— have you ever been to the Hotel Boulderado and did you experience any paranormal activity in Rooms 302 & 304? Did you see the spectral Woman in White pacing the halls? For that matter, I hear that the spirit of Honest Abe haunts the White House. When Trump eventually departs for the afterlife, do you think his ghost will haunt the ballroom? Would the ghost of Honest Abe tolerate sharing space with the ghost of the Bestest President that this great nation has ever had? Will there be mysterious sounds of windows shattering and spectral voices heard around January 6th, accompanied by a strange orange glow? Only the Renaissance Man of the Rockies can answer these questions, perhaps with the help of Sir Bernie (I KNOW you’re reading this, Sir Bernie — Trick or Treat!) “Art Bell” regards from The Emperor

Happy Halloween, Emperor.

I’ve never been to the Hotel Boulderado, but my wife and I have spent a lot of time at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO, which was Stephen King’s inspiration for The Shining. It’s a very cool, historic place that has really embraced its largely pop-culture-driven “haunted” status.

I wrote about my love affair with the Stanley a while back, but we’ve only actually stayed there once, earlier this year (we’ve otherwise gone there for meals and shows). The closest thing to a paranormal experience, during our stay, was discovering that the Wi-Fi only worked on one side of our room. Seriously, we had a king-sized bed, and on my wife’s side of it, both her laptop and mine connected fine. On my side (just two feet away), nothing! Maybe an AI ghost was to blame.

Anyway, I won’t speculate on paranormal activity at the White House, but I will say that those walls have seen an awful lot.

I saw you repost Jon Puri’s popular piece for National Review on social media. How many people who read it, do you think, actually understood what he did? — Alex D.

Hi Ben. I thought the piece was smart and creative. And like you, I wonder how many people who read it actually picked up on his broader point (which I’ve made numerous times on this website). I would strongly encourage my readers to check out Puri’s “list” piece, and make sure to click on the hyperlink for each bulleted item. It’s a revealing exercise.

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Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.