Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Before we get started this week, I’d like to invite you all to Reagan Caucus Action’s Substack. I co-host their weekly podcast, on which we feature a different guest every week to discuss numerous issues from a Reaganite perspective.

It’s totally free, and you can sign up here (I hope you do):

Now, let’s get to your questions…

John: I think politicians and the voters who elect them are under the mistaken belief they can bring down gas and grocery prices through federal legislation. Hogwash. Excessive regulation, tariffs, price controls and other actions only exacerbate inflation. The best thing Washington can do to bring down inflation is get out of the way and let these free, mature markets work, something neither party is willing to do. I once had an economics professor who said, “Price is a mosaic.” This is certainly true with groceries and gas. From food and fuel production, to the vast networks of distribution, to the multitude of retail outlets that ultimately sell these products, these constitute thousands of tiles in the price mosaic. There is no magic wand or “man behind the curtain” who can manipulate such enormous economies of scale. Why do we keep buying these notions that Washington keeps selling us, only to be disappointed and elect someone from the opposite party a few years later? — Steve R.

I agree with you, Steve, that the free market (along with free trade) is the answer, and that the government needs to interfere less in it. This is Reagan Conservatism 101 stuff, and it used to be a consensus view (or close to it) in the Republican Party. But sadly, like many other conservative tenets, it was abandoned for the whims of Donald Trump. The Democratic Party, of course, has long favored putting up economic road blocks.

As for why so many Americans keep falling for the “big government” assurances of our politicians, I think a lot of people unfortunately don’t understand basic economics (including many of the politicians).

All that said, the issue of gas prices, at the moment, is more complicated than usual due to the Iran War.

Can the GOP pull off a miracle of miracles and return to small-government conservatism, bring the disaffected back to the fold, retain the MAGA faithful while making Trump and Trumpism an example of what eventually happens by not steering your political ship clear of a siren? — Scott K.

Can they? Yes. Will they? It’s hard to say.

The good news on that front: I don’t believe that the Trump personality-cult, which has driven the GOP for the last ten years, has been a conscious rejection of conservative principles. I think it’s instead been a distraction from those principles — the prioritization of Trump’s personal wants over everything else. In other words, if Trump had governed like a small-government conservative (he’s done just the opposite), the party would be all-in on small-government conservatism. In fact a lot of MAGA folks still insist that they are conservatives, despite the anti-conservative policies they support because of Trump.

Once Trump is out of office (I think he’ll still try to run the party to an extent, but will be less effective), there’ll be a real opportunity for the GOP, and those running to be its leaders, to re-embrace at least some of the things the party has sacrificed over the last decade. And MAGA adherents, unless a sidelined Trump succeeds in poisoning the well some more (a distinct possibility), may well let their conservative muscle-memory kick back in. That would be a very good thing — probably the best-case scenario. But again, Trump’s entirely capable of screwing it all up.

So I watched the Reagan Caucus Podcast episode with Kimberly Ross and I noticed you briefly discussed differences between The Dispatch and The Bulwark.

Now I am aware there was recently some kind of kerfuffle on X between Jonah Goldberg and Sarah Longwell, with other writers from both outlets also joining in, and I think some NR writers got sucked into it, too. But as I am really trying not to get sucked back into X, I have not seen most of those messages for myself. Do you have any opinion on this fight? It’s a bit disappointing to me, even watching from afar, as it seems so far the Bluenami has just exacerbated all sorts of internecine squabbles, both on the Left and the Right. Do you think this will continue or will we eventually find a new equilibrium? — Aylene W.

Hi Aylene. First of all, thanks for watching the Reagan Caucus Podcast. Secondly, I admire your resistance to X. So much of it is a cesspool, and I should really spend less time on it. Lastly, Robert A. George and I recorded an entire episode of the Daly Express podcast (located on this very website) on the topic you’re asking about. I answered all of your questions in it (I think), except for whether or not the feud (for lack of a better term) will continue. I’m actually optimistic that things will start to mellow out from here, as Trump finishes out his last two years as a lame duck, and both media organizations look forward to a post-Trump America.

Lots of families and friendships have been damaged as a result of this contentious political era. As the main object of that contention, Donald Trump, fades from the scene, I expect lots of relationships to begin to heal. At least, I hope that’s what happens.

John Daly: What is your opinions on the Electoral College system vs. the National Popular vote Interstate Compact vote? The compact advocates are moving things forward now, especially after a gobsmacked election of so many Democrats. — Sharon H.

I like the electoral college, Sharon. I think it makes sense for our country. There are certainly electoral reforms I’m interested in, mostly at the state-primary level (because I think primary systems are highly flawed). Some state voting-law changes make sense to me too. But I’ve never viewed the electoral college as a problem.

It’s been interesting to watch the fallout of this past election, with the populists getting behind Vance and traditional conservatives getting behind other hopeful candidates. I have a feeling this will be a significant battle within the party with the two sides fighting for control of the GOP. A couple questions. With Trump’s waning popularity, will his endorsement, if he gives one matter as much as it would have before, and do you think Vance nationalism or traditional conservatism has a better chance of winning? —Thanks, Ed G.

Hi Ed. I don’t think Trump’s endorsement will be as important to Republican primary voters as it has been in the past, but I do unfortunately think that it will continue to carry some weight, and possibly even be decisive at the presidential-nomination level.

As for Vance, I don’t think there’s a big appetite for his nationalism. Nationalists and other New Right factions have successfully managed to latch onto Trumpism like pilot fish, but I don’t think Vance has the charisma, likeability, or political skills to sell the party on his failed ideology. For that reason, on an even playing field, I think traditional conservatism has a better chance of winning. But again, Trump’s a wild card in all of this. He could very easily tip the scales in favor of a garbage candidate.

Question for Friday’s Q&A: What do you think of the argument that the Democrat congressional leaders will have the ability, or the necessity, to be more moderate, despite the inevitable push from the Far Left to go wild on their radical agenda? The argument is based on 3 points:

Given that they will have such large majorities in both chambers, they can afford defections from the hard core leftists when pushing thru legislation. (Unlike the current GOP majorities, where 2-3 members can block the leadership’s agenda, and force them into some sort of appeasement.) Many of the newly won seats are in traditionally VERY RED areas. If you are one of these people, you know you cannot advocate or vote for “medicare for all”, or “abolish ICE”, or even “Impeach Trump”, without facing significant backlash at home. Those seats can easily flip back to Red in 2028. Leadership should want to protect those seats to maintain their large majority. They also should know that they can’t pass ANY of their far left agenda due to the Senate filibuster and more importantly, Trump’s Presidential Veto. So, if they spend two years trying, and failing, to pass all of these things, the voters will perceive it as them wasting time and not getting anything done, while grocery prices are still high. Same goes for Impeachments - if they don’t have the votes in the Senate (67 required), there’s no point in doing it.

— John M.

Hi John. I was actually asked about this topic last week. Here was my answer:

I think it’s a solid point, Ben, and one that a lot of people probably haven’t considered. If the Democrats had only won a thin majority, they probably would have had to make concessions to their most radical members in order to get them to support more reasonable or moderate legislation. Now they can afford to lose those people’s votes. That said, I don’t have a lot of confidence that the Democrats will use their newfound power to pass much reasonable or moderate legislation. Maybe they will, maybe they won’t, but I think the specific concern people have had that the DSA will actually take over the Democratic Party now has less meat behind it… at least for now.

Sir John — Maxine Waters was recently interviewed by Don Lemon. Apparently she’s very upset that representative Sean Casten is challenging her for the top Democratic leadership position of the House Financial Services Committee. He of course was being buddy buddy with her and giving her a birthday present up to this point and now she is shocked, absolutely shocked, that he is challenging her for this position. Of course she’s claiming racism. I admit that I am enjoying the schaedenfreude for all of this. However, I must ask you: since she’s almost 90 years old, why would Maxine Waters even want to continue with the dirty business.? Wouldn’t she rather be enjoying her life and however, many years she has left? For that matter, how do you feel about this challenge do you think it’s justified? Is she justified in her anger? She’s been in politics long enough to know what a dirty business it actually is so I don’t know why she is surprised by Carsten’s behavior.. —“Inspector Renault” regards from The Emperor

I haven’t paid attention to any of this, Emperor, but I do know that career politicians don’t like to give up power, any kind of power, very easily. For such people, politics is their life — their lifeblood.

I don’t have any thoughts on (or interest in) Carsten’s challenge to Waters. It’s pretty inside-baseball stuff.

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Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.