John: I was reading some items on 9/11 and had this quick thought experiment – Realistically and not cynically, what would the reaction be if that happened today? In my mind, the left (especially the far left) would celebrate the destruction of the symbols of capitalism (American office buildings housing investment banks and bankers), the deaths of many Jewish people, and the beginning of the globalization of the intifada. The right (especially the MAGA right) would start going after ALL Muslims in public and private life, especially in Mamdani’s New York. They would expect absolute fidelity to Trump as he overreacted and ran roughshod over the Muslim community, perhaps even calling for WWII Japanese-style internment camps. The two most important events of the 21st Century were 9/11 and Covid-19. I think we would make better public policy decisions if we have another Covid. I think our decisions would be worse if another 9/11 happens. Or maybe now it is I who is overreacting? — Steve R.

Steve, I’m happy to report that I DO think you’re overreacting. Lol.

The aftermath of 9/11 was a rare, unifying moment for Americans. We mourned together, feared what was coming next together, and collectively supported our troops as they went to war. The same was largely true of our political leaders. Sure, it wasn’t true of everyone, but it was with a large majority of Americans, and it helped to have a strong but humane leader like George W. Bush in office when it happened. Did that unity last? No. But that’s a different topic.

Today, if that level of terrorist attack occurred on U.S. soil, I agree with you that Americans wouldn’t come together like they did in 2001. Instead, I think both sides would point fingers at each other, and make very reckless claims. I doubt we would get straight answers or even comforting words out of the White House, and I’m guessing some of the White House pressers would be as chaotic and contradictory as the Covid ones were.

BUT… I also don’t think lefties (beyond some fringe elements) would celebrate the attack and the deaths it caused, nor do I think MAGA (beyond some fringe elements) would go after all Muslims, and/or call for them to be imprisoned. While I think our modern politics have deranged a lot of people, I don’t think most Americans are as deranged as our politics would have many of us believe.

It is possible I’m being too Pollyannic on this matter? Absolutely! Let’s just hope we never have to find out.

John, just a simple pithy question riding into the new year, or is it marching into it? Is there a stonewall round the corner or is it going to be full steam ahead with no train wrecks? I want to hear your predictions. — Sharon H.

That’s a pretty broad question, Sharon, but I’ll try to keep my answer simple. As far as our politics go, I think next year will look a lot like this year — chaotic, angry, often ridiculous, and otherwise quite dramatic. So, I guess I’m going with the stone-wall scenario.

Sorry.

Happy New Year Sir Bernie & Sir John & Fringe Residents of the Empire!

Apparently the academic hypocrites at Vassar College allowed a student burlesque club to mock Christianity in the campus chapel with something called “Whoreship & Prayer” just before the Thanksgiving break. Christian students complained and met with Brian Van Brunt, the Vassar Office’s “Institutional Equity & Title VI Coordinator” (we can already see where THIS is going). Van Brunt actually ADMITTED that this would NOT be allowed if the burlesque group had mocked Allah or Islam but mocking Jesus was just fine. Okay so the law allows Freedom of Expression and I have no problem with that even though I see this show as blasphemous. I DO however have to ask WHY this abomination was allowed to occur in the campus chapel! Seriously !? . WTAF!? Why didn’t the Vassar Office of Institutional Equity give permission to perform the show onstage at whatever campus theater or auditorium that would likely be on such a prestigious campus?

Your thoughts? —“DORKSHIP & SNARE” Regards from The Emperor

This is the first of I’ve heard of this story, Emperor. (Do you go looking for this stuff?)

As for my thoughts, I guess I’m supposed to take deep offense to it because I’m a Christian, but to tell you the truth, I’m so used to young, idiot lefties mocking my faith that dopey stunts like this don’t really get me worked up anymore. I just find it pathetic more than anything. Of course, this situation shouldn’t have been allowed to happen, and the faculty deserves any criticism they get over it.

Frankly, I tend to be more offended these days by people who use my faith as a prop to advance or substantiate glaringly un-Christian behavior. For me, it cheapens the Christian faith more than young, dopey atheists who think they’re being edgy with dumb-stunt mockery.

Care to comment on Trump vetoing a drinking water project in your state, apparently as an act of political retribution? — Ben G.

Sure. It was President Trump’s first veto of his second term. He’s trying to kill a unanimous, bipartisan bill to fund the major water project here in Colorado. This came after he threatened to punish the state for appropriately keeping Tina Peters (a pro-Trumper who was convicted of election interference) behind bars. Trump can’t legally pardon her for the crime because it’s a state crime, and he’s been telling my governor and a Republican DA here to “rot in Hell” for not setting Peters free.

Also of note: The project is in Lauren Boebert's district, and Boebert recently upset Trump by pushing to get the Epstein files released. She too has suggested political retribution is at play.

Now, it’s up to the GOP to allow Congress (who again, unanimously passed the bill) to override Trump’s veto. I would be surprised if that actually happened, because the GOP Congress is absolutely spineless, and does whatever Trump and his fragile ego wants.

Will you be seeing the Melania Trump documentary? — Alex D.

Lol. No. I’m skeptical it will find an audience, since I don’t think even hardcore Donald Trump fans are all that into Melania, but I could be wrong.

