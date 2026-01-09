Hi everyone.

John, curious about your thoughts regarding Bari Weiss spiking the Cecot story. Other than the timing of doing it at the last minute, do you have issues with her reasoning? — Andy

I have to admit, Andy, that I’ve barely followed this story. Thus, I feel a little uncomfortable weighing in on it. I will say that pulling the story just a day and a half before it was supposed to air does seem strange to me. That said, I’m not in the camp of those who think Weiss is some MAGA hack who did what she did to protect Trump. I think she’s a serious journalist, so I’m willing to give her the benefit of the doubt that the story didn’t meet her journalistic standards. I haven’t watched the Canadian release of the story, so I unfortunately can’t comment on that. But I do hope the story gets aired in America (once Weiss is comfortable with it).

John, as I contemplate the bleak prospects of presidential leadership and an effective congress over the next two years, I am in the mindset of Stephen Covey in his book, “The 8th Habit” – find your voice, and inspire others to find theirs. In other words, don’t wait for leadership; be your own leader. I think we voters in the serious middle 60% of the electorate need to adopt this mindset. What are the prospects of normal Americans taking back the reasonable center of American politics and electing ethical, competent officials? — Steve R.

I think the prospects are pretty bad, Steve. I think a good chunk of what you describe as “the serious middle” is simply too busy in their own lives to invest much time in politics. I think that’s very bad for our country, because it’s led to both major political parties catering to the base’s highly-engaged radicals, who are far more interested in grievance and performative politics than hard truths and serious problem-solving. Often, by the time the less engaged “serious middle” starts pays attention (in the run-up to the general election), the parties have already nominated bozos to choose from. Since that hasn’t changed already, after everything we’ve seen over the last several years, I unfortunately have no reason to believe it ever will.

You were right. The GOP congress upheld Trump’s veto of the big Colorado water project, after initially passing it unanimously. Cowards! — Alex D.

Yep. To review, Trump vowed to punish Colorado for not freeing convicted criminal Tina Peters, who is appropriately serving time for multiple election-interference crimes. And that’s clearly what Trump did — punish the state (with an extra shot at MAGA Republican Lauren Boebert, whose district the project would have been in, because she voted to release the Epstein files released). It was just another reminder that Trump always puts Trump first, as do most Republicans in Congress.

John, I don’t read much from either you or Bernie regarding Bari Weiss’s efforts to return CBS to a Walter Cronkite level. If I could be granted just one wish it would be for a news source where neither trust nor partisanship were a consideration. Given that wish, what would it take for that news source to become a ‘go to’ source? many thanks! — Al

Hi Al. Bernie and I have actually talked about Weiss and CBS News a few times now, but to your broader question, I’m not sure we’ll ever get back to a time when any news source in this country will be widely recognized as credible and impartial, even if it is. That’s because most news-media consumers these days don’t place their trust in truth-tellers, but rather in people and organizations that tell them what they want to hear (that their political tribe is doing good things, and the other tribe is doing bad things). Personally, The Dispatch is my “go to” source. Highly credible, objective reporting, and informed, conservative (but never partisan) news-commentary. But most on the Right dismiss The Dispatch (because they’re not Trump toadies), and most on the Left aren’t interested in conservative thoughts or institutions.

Greetings Sir John: Lately I am hearing a lot about the Minnesota Somali community using (excuse me, STEALING) taxpayer money to fund fraudulent daycare and learning (excuse me, LEARING) centers and other scams. I have several questions —do you think these scams continuously occurred on the Dems’ & Tim Walz’s watch due to inefficient, government bureaucratic laziness and incompetence, or politicians and bureaucrats being personally involved in the fraudulent schemes themselves, or the hypocrisy that both the left and the right indulge in by ignoring reality when the truth hurts the narrative that they wish to promote? Do the residents even care about this story if they are not Republicans? It would be interesting to also hear you and Sir Bernie discuss this in the No BS Zone. —“Our Diversity Of Scammers & Our Denial Is Our Strength” regards from The Emperor

This is another story I unfortunately haven’t paid a whole lot of attention to, Emperor, in large part because of a lot of traveling I’ve been doing lately (here are some Instagram photos for anyone who’s interested, lol). But from what I have read, the story is incredibly serious, and everyone should be upset about it — not just Republicans. Political corruption is bad. Government fraud is bad. Those who’ve participated in either must be held accountable. As far as whether Democratic leaders like Tim Walz were part of the corruption, or just completely inept, I don’t know. I need to catch up on the story. Sorry.

Can you believe this administration is still threatening to take over a NATO ally (Greenland) by force? — Ben G.

Yes, I can. And it’s just as idiotic, irresponsible, and self-defeating now as it was when Trump first started talking about it.

Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.