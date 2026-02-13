Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Tim Holmquist
3h

"I think the local Democratic leaders in Minnesota have handled this situation quite badly as well, further inflaming the situation with careless, sometimes misleading rhetoric. However, I don’t think your depiction of what led to the neighborhood sweeps is accurate. From what little I’ve read on that particular part of the story, the neighborhood sweeps were always going to be part of the plan."

Quite badly John is a poor description. If police would have participated in riot control, like they did not do when riots burnt the city to the ground, this could have been avoided. Waltz and Frey are outright socialists. Frey just had a kissing meeting with Mandani. Their voting record, regulatory demands, fraud, and several other areas demonstrates that. And in managing Minneapolis they are Anarchists. Out of Minneapolis you find it very conservative with virtually every county working with Ice and we seldom heard mention of problems. Not Minneapolis. Recently 98 mayors in Minnesota signed a letter condemning the fraud and fiscal management of our state capital.

And what is sickening, if Waltz changed path and ran again, Minneapolis would give him a competitive race.

Al
6h

Nicely done John. Cameras are a "root cause". John Kennedy described the hearng.well also: "looked like a game room at a mental institution."

