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Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Let’s get right to your questions…

John: I was reading Friday that CBS, once a pioneer in the business, is ending its radio service. This makes me sad, as it is the end of an era and a piece of Americana. Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite, Eric Sevareid, Dan Rather, and Peggy Noonan (as a writer for Rather) all got their starts in CBS Radio. I was once a general manager of a couple of small-town radio stations and still enjoy the magic and intimacy of terrestrial radio. Maybe this is more a question for Bernie, but what are your thoughts and reflections on this news and the future of radio in general? — Steve R.

Yeah, that really is a better question for Bernie, Steve. Lol. I’ve never listened to CBS Radio, nor did I ever really get my news through the radio medium. Radio, in general, does seem to be slowly fading out of existence, as more and more people turn to streaming services. I suspect it will eventually go away all together (at least as we know it), unless it finds a way to hang on, in some limited fashion, as a novelty attraction (similar to drive-in movies).

What do you think about Jimmy Kimmel mocking Senator Markwayne Mullin for being a plumber? — Daniel R.

I thought it was very cheap and elitist, Daniel. There are plenty of legitimate criticisms of Mullin (I’m not a fan), but dismissing him as a “plumber” for a punchline was snobbish and willfully ignorant. Mullin took over his family's small, six-employee plumbing business after his father's health went down the tubes, and he turned it into the biggest plumbing service company in his state. And it was just one of eight companies he owned. That’s a very impressive resume, even if you don’t like Mullin as a politician.

John, what's with your dismay of Tulsi Gabbard? — Al

Not too many years before she was our National Intelligence Director (including when she was a Democratic member of Congress), Tulsi Gabbard was essentially a propagandist/apologist for tyrannical enemies of the United States, including Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin. Her “useful idiot” role should have kept her from being given any presidential-cabinet position, let alone that of National Intelligence Director. But because she kissed up to Trump (on Fox News and elsewhere) and trashed her former party a whole lot, Trump nominated her, and the GOP Senate confirmed her.

Just weeks after becoming secretary, she absurdly testified, under oath, that Iran was not working on a nuclear-weapons program (the very nuclear-weapons program Trump would drop bombs on a few months later). Since then, amidst much speculation that she’s been leaking information from the administration to the press, the White House has apparently insulated Gabbard from serious national intelligence matters (despite her being the director), and placed her on 2020 election conspiracy-theory investigations, rather than taking the appropriate action of removing her from office. If she had any dignity, she’d resign. If the administration took her position seriously, they’d fire her. I’m hoping one of those things happens soon, and I suspect it just might.

Greetings, Sir John — recently Hasan Piker and a bunch of virtue signaling leftist groups, such as Code Pink, went to Cuba to stay in a 5-Star Hotel and “help” the suffering Cuban people who are alleged victims of America. Even the Irish band Kneecap was there performing in concert. Ironically, as it turns out, these wealthy left-wing American liberal fools ended up, causing a power outage from the concert, causing people in the hospitals on ventilators to lose power and die. How do you feel about this and why do these liberal Marxist idiots continue to blind themselves with the virtue signaling that is doing nothing but causing problems? —“Power OUTAGE To The People!” regards from The Emperor

The part about them causing a power outage and killing people seems to be a hoax, Emperor (I discovered that with a simple online search). As for performative political activism, I’m not a fan. It’s typically far more about getting personal attention than helping anyone who’s legitimately suffering. That was certainly the case this time.

By the way, I hadn’t heard of this Piker guy until just a few months ago, but every time he pops up on my radar, it’s because he does or says something idiotic.

Since it became a topic this week, is there anyone whose death you would publicly celebrate? — Ben G.

Oh, maybe a mass murderer’s, or someone of that nature… though I can’t remember a time when I’ve actually ever celebrated anyone’s death.

Did president Trump just go full TACO with Iran? Was he caught out as a liar in regards to discussions with “Iran’s Leadership” who flatly deny ever having discussions with his administration (even through back channels)? Or is Iran lying? Who is responsible for the current airport chaos inflicting misery on travelers? Surely it can’t be the government in power?? — FDM

I’m not sure what’s going to happen with Iran, FDM. Like I said on this week’s podcast, there’s been lots of mixed signals about the administration’s goals for, and commitment to, this war. As for who’s being dishonest, I don’t know. Trump tells plenty of lies, but the Iranian regime obviously does as well. As for the airport chaos, I’m not sure you can pin it all on one party, or even one factor, but I do think the Dems are more to blame than the Republicans, since they’ve tied DHS funding to ICE reforms (which has been a big part of the hangup).

I saw your post on X about this year’s National Park pass, and I LOL’d. I honestly thought you made that photo yourself, but it’s real! I guess plastering his name and face all over U.S. memorials, federal offices, Bibles, U.S. coins, U.S. currency, and stimulus checks wasn’t enough. Did you follow through with the purchase? — Alex D.

Lol. Now, I’m going to have to explain this, Alex, so readers know what you’re talking about.

Every year, my wife and I purchase an America the Beautiful National Park pass (we go to multiple national parks throughout the year (including nearby Rocky Mountain National Park), and the pass saves us a lot of money. The card design is known for featuring beautiful National Park wildlife and scenery.

Here’s what past annual cards looked like:

But when I logged into the National Park website the other day, to purchase the 2026 card, I discovered that this is what it looks like:

No, that’s not satire. That’s the actual “America-250” card, featuring — as you say — more of the same. Breathtakingly beautiful aesthetics, huh? Really captures the spirit of our national parks and federal lands. Anyway, I’ll complete the purchase next week when my current pass expires.

In the meantime, I’ll leave you all with some pictures I took last week in Rocky Mountain National Park (it was a great day)…

(My wife actually took this one)

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Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.