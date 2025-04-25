Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw at me.

Let’s get right to it…

John, You and Bernie have forgotten more about politics than I know, but instead of flying to EL Salvador, wouldn’t it serve the Democrats better to go to Israel and publicly demand the release of American citizens still held hostage by Hamas terrorists. — Rob O.

Hi Rob. As I’ve said before, I think it would be great if the Democrats followed John Fetterman’s lead, and spoke out in stronger opposition against Islamic extremist groups (and in support of their victims). But if we’re talking purely about political value, it probably makes a good amount of sense for the Dems, as the party out of power, to draw maximum attention to a Republican administration denying an individual due process, and defying a court order to illegally deport him into an El Salvador prison.

The latest Fox News poll actually has Trump, for the first time since returning to office, underwater on the issue of immigration. And I suspect the deportation stories of Kilmar Ábrego García and others are part of the reason why.

Hi, John. My assumption was that the Congress, Supreme Court and the Executive (President) were co-equal branches of government. With the Trump administration effectively ignoring an order from the Supreme Court and then having staffers gloat about it on the official White House Social media account - are Americans effectively living in a dictatorship as of right now? I mean, if the President can’t care less about about a Supreme Court order to repatriate Kilmar Ábrego García (someone that was unlawfully extradited and had their 5th amendment rights violated), when ordered to, what else can the President ignore or get away with when it comes to breaking the law? Where could American citizens end up next if they are in the crosshairs of ICE/FBI/US Marshalls? Gitmo? Iraq? Bangkok? — FDM

In theory and presentation, the legislative, executive, and judicial branches are equal. There’s a strong case to be made, however (based on what the branches have the power to do), that the legislative branch is actually the strongest of the three. People don’t typically think of it that way, of course, since Congress willingly gives up a lot of its authority to the executive branch, and the presidency always enjoys more prestige.

Anyway, no. I do not think we’re living in a dictatorship. But Trump is really pushing legal boundaries, and provoking a constitutional crisis with stuff like his standoff against the Supreme Court. As I predicted last year, I think the judicial branch is going to be very busy dealing with Trump overreach over the next few years.

Hello Sir John: What are your thoughts on the Democrat Senators who traveled to El Salvador to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia?” —“Flying Down To El Salvador” regards from The Emperor

Like I said earlier, I think the Dems probably achieved what they wanted out of it, politically. I guess I don’t have strong thoughts on it beyond that.

American Marxists and neo-Marxists for years tried to use class to divide the U.S., much as Karl Marx himself proscribed. Because we are not that class conscious in America, this never took hold, so the Marxists moved on to the divisions of race and found their moment with George Floyd. This was a bit of a breakthrough for the collectivists in their attempts to break down all of Western society due to "systemic racism", but it ultimately proved to be a false victory now that DEI and many other race-conscious policies are being removed. With his "Fight Oligarchy" movement, are Bernie and his Bros back to doing the class thing? Will it succeed this time? — Steve R.

I actually think the class warfare stuff (as abhorrent as it was) did take hold, at least during the Obama years. It’s faded since. Likewise with the racial stuff, which, as you said, was prominent after George Floyd (and other high-profile incidents). I think the “Fight Oligarchy” theme plays very well right now with the Democratic base (which may help the party in the midterms), but I’m not sure it resonates beyond that. I think what does resonate is the trade-war-induced economic roller-coaster we’ve been on.

Why does anyone believe, as one of your commenters does, that Trump’s tariffs will address the debt and deficits? As you point out, there is no mathematical or economic argument for it doing so. By all projections, debt-spending will continue to explode with or without tariff revenue. — Alex D.

Either they’re so desperate to defend their political tribe that they’ll latch onto any fact-free rationale offered by their side, or it’s just wishful thinking. But you’re right, there’s no mathematical or economic basis for that position. It’s a entirely empty talking point. For a great (and incredibly depressing) rundown of our debt and deficit situation for the foreseeable future, I would check out this new piece by economist, Jessica Riedl.

The latest David Hogg silliness seems to underscore just how divided Democrats are these days. So far it seems there are at least three camps forming:

The Hogg/ AOC / Bernie camp of just continuing to double down on Progressive shibboleths and screaming about Trump being A Threat to Democracy. Obviously that hasn't worked too well so far. The Chris Murphy / Liberal Patriot model of trying to co-opt the MAGA populist talking points of the Evils of Gloooobalization and Neo-Liberalism, and the joys of Fair Trade, protectionism and industrial policy. (Never expected much else from the good Senator from Connecticut, but I must admit I am disappointed by the increasingly populist turn that the Liberal Patriot newsletter has taken recently, even though last I checked, Ruy Texeira himself is still a member of AEI). Maybe there's a way to actually arrive at a Liberal Populism, but I just can't see it. I don't see too many Rust Belt working class types going for a kinder gentler MAGA platform, when they can feast on the red meat of the real thing. A camp so small I can't even name any noteworthy members, of actual liberal democracy proponents who reject both the illiberalism of the Progressive Left and the illiberalism of the MAGA Populist Right.

Unfortunately, although I personally find the last camp most appealing, I get the depressing impression I am in the minority here. Any thoughts? — Aylene W.

I think you’ve done a good job of breaking it down, Aylene, and number 3 sounds the best to me too. I think there’s probably a good number of Americans who fall into that last category, but probably not a huge percentage of committed Democrats. I could be (and hope) I’m wrong, but I’ve seen little evidence since the election of Democratic leadership trying to broaden their party’s base.

I saw on Twitter that you’ve become fan a fellow fan of The Righteous Gemstones! Who’s your favorite character? Mine is Baby Billy. — Ben G.

Judy! (she’s amazing), followed by Keefe. Comedy and satire are hard, but this show knocks it out of the park with every episode. My wife and I have been binge-watching the series this month, and just started the final episode. I’m going to miss it when it’s gone.

Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.