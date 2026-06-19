Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Before we get started this week, I’d like to invite you all to Reagan Caucus Action’s new Substack. I co-host their weekly podcast, on which we feature a different guest every week to discuss numerous issues from a Reaganite perspective.

It’s totally free, and you can sign up here (I hope you do):

Now, let’s get to your questions…

Sir John—I’m hearing about an alleged plot by some anti-Trump fanatics to conduct a drone attack during the UFC Fight at the White House. Your thoughts? —“Tapped Out” regard from The Emperor

I think the plot was probably more serious that the baseline media coverage of it would suggest, Emperor. Though the plot was foiled in the planning stage, some of the (at least) five plotters involved were serious, committed people. Thankfully, law enforced acted quickly on a tip by a teenage suspect’s mother. Who knows how close the crew would have otherwise gotten to actually harming and/or killing attendees. I’m sure the event was very secure, but with drone attacks, you never know what can slip through.

Just one more note: From what I’ve read, the plotters were less motivated by feelings for Trump than they were an anti-government ideology. Not that that matters in the context of the planned violence itself.

Unlike 99% of the Democrats, you—a conservative—supported the Iran War (Donald Trump’s policy, despite you disliking Trump). But this week, after you criticized the Trump administration for how they’re working on ending the war (largely in the Iranian regime’s favor) you were accused of parroting Hakeem Jeffries’ “talking points.” WTF? — Alex D.

That’s a comment section for you, Alex: people saying really strange things.

What you’re describing is reflexive partisanship. Those on the Right who suffer from it consider any and all criticisms of Donald Trump to be leftist. Sufferers on the Left consider any and all alignments with Trump to be ultra-MAGA. In reality, principled positions transcend partisan interests.

This [photo below] is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time. It’s real! Your thoughts, sir? — Ben G.

Oh, it’s absolutely fantastic, Ben! It’s no secret that the Obamas and Bidens don’t like each other, but Obama (or at least his social-media person) consciously excluding the Bidens from his expressed affection and admiration for the other First Families is comedy gold.

As an example of lasting impact, more than a decade ago president Obama's High Tech Act created Electronic Healthcare Records. EHR created negative and lasting impact on the health care industry. You have accused Trump of action with lasting negative consequences. Can you be specific about a Trump action that will have negative impact a decade from now? — Al

Just one, Al? I could go down a number of avenues here, including the tremendous damage he’s needlessly caused with longstanding foreign allies, key security alliances, and previously reliable trade partners (while bending over backwards to appease Putin and other sworn enemies of America). There’s also the national distrust he has aggressively stoked in our major institutions — including our very system of democracy — for purely self-serving reasons. That stuff alone will require years of repair, assuming they even can be repaired by future presidents and/or congresses.

But if you want one negative consequence of President Trump that I’m certain will have lasting effects well beyond ten years from now, I’ll point you to the national debt and entitlements.

During the Obama years, conservatives understood that our surging national debt, driven mainly by our broken entitlement programs, was a looming catastrophe. Following George W. Bush’s failed reform efforts a few years earlier, Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders passed multiple House entitlement-reform bills (later studies showed that any of those plans would have worked). Those efforts died, however, under a Democratic president and Senate. After Republicans won full control in 2016, and had their best opportunity to finally address the situation, Trump adopted the Democrats’ position of blocking all major-entitlement reforms, vowing a veto-threat and political retribution for any Republican who presented one. He then accelerated spending (outpacing Obama even before the pandemic), signed into law several trillion more in debt (he’s added more than any president by far), and continues to keep major entitlement-reforms off the table, even with Republicans controlling everything again. The national debt is now racing toward $40 trillion, and Social Security is projected to become insolvent in just six years.

Both parties, of course, own this catastrophe. But Trump’s party-wide imposed surrender of the issue to the Democrats — now twice at times when the supposed “fiscally conservative” party controlled everything — has squandered our ability to fix it, and has guaranteed immense fiscal pain for our country, my kids, and my future grandkids.

John-- Do you, as I do, foresee the Iranian Guard still continue attacking at will as they "have their own agenda" separate from the Iranian politicians who are supposedly negotiating with our government? If a so-called deal evolves, the Guard still continues to be active, carry much hatred, and took vows to forever attack. — Sharon H.

There have of course been some big developments, Sharon, since you asked this question. The Trump administration has made huge, Obama-esque concessions to the Iranian regime, from which I can only assume the regime will sort themselves out, reorganize, and get back to regular working order.

John, I just read where JD Vance is going on the View. He’s been on ABC and NBC as well. I’ve also seen Trump on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CNN. Obviously partisan political anti Trump Networks. Conversely, Why did Biden never go on Fox News. And for that matter, Harris, Schumer, Pelosi, etc… I’m an Independent, so I favor neither Party. Facing live, tough, political questions, to me, is a part of leadership. And it shows voters a candidate can defend their policies under opposition media scrutiny. And Both Trump and Biden bring that on themselves. And especially Trump with all his theatrics. But all politicians do. Thanks for all you and Bernie do. — Rob O.

Broadly speaking, the Trump administration has made itself pretty accessible to the media (except for the Pentagon) — certainly more so than most administrations. That’s to their credit, and — as you describe — it can also be of benefit to both political leaders and the country. I think more Democrats should indeed talk to right-of-center media outlets.

It should be noted that JD Vance’s appearance on The View was a little different, in that he was promoting his new book. From what I understand, going on The View is great for book sales (even when the hosts don’t like the author or his/her views). The same was true of The Daily Show, back when Jon Stewart hosted it. It’s about exposure. Thus, publishing companies and agents put pressure on their authors to go on such potentially hostile shows. In other words, these particular appearances are less about leadership, and more about making money.

John: What is your reaction to this cease-fire deal Trump just signed with Iran? — Steve R.

You sent this question, Steve, before my column on the topic went out. Here it is.

Bernie & John. Great podcast, as always. You might be the only sane persons politically in America today. To his eternal disgrace, Trump, who has the emotional intelligence of a ten-year old, one day smears the democratically-elected leader of the only democracy in the Middle East as a "f-----g idiot' and the next day professes his "respect" for the new Ayatollah in Iran (or the wounded son of the last one). While the Democratic Party has become the Antisemitic Party. Disgusting. Where are people like me and your listeners supposed to go politically? Bernie in 2028? Or if not Bernie, John? All you need is a hat to throw into the ring. — Jay B.

Thanks Jay. The good news (for everyone) is that I’m certain there are still sane people in our country besides Bernie and me. Lol. Truth be told, most Americans are pretty normal folks. But the most politically engaged among us also tend to be the most politically radicalized, which has led to both parties getting behind some really bad candidates and representatives over the last several years.

Since the spring of 2016, I’ve been an independent (non-party affiliated) voter, but I still get to vote in Republican primaries here in Colorado, which I always do. I support fit candidates, and withhold my vote from unfit ones. I do think there’s going to be an opportunity, after Trump leaves office, for Republican leaders to help rebuild the conservative movement, and give us some viable candidates (including presidential candidates) that people like you and I can feel comfortable voting for.

Fingers crossed.

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Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.