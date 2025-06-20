Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw at me.

Let’s get right to it…

I keep hearing about how many illegal’s Obama deported, but what I don’t remember is the partisan political and media hate, and nationwide protesting when he was doing it. And he didn’t inherit the immigration mess Trump did. Trump ran on this. Is this more about hating Trump, or his deportation policy moving to quickly. Personally, I’m for letting the illegal’s good for this country stay, and getting the people bad for it, out. — Rob O.

When Obama was deporting illegal immigrants (in much larger numbers than Trump is now), the liberal media barely covered it — I assume, in part, to protect Obama from scrutiny. The conservative media didn’t really cover it either, probably because it would have hurt their “open borders” narrative.

With Trump, it’s a different story. Though a number of these raids and arrests have been pretty dramatic in their own right, the liberal media has been giving them (and some of the ham-fisted mistakes that have been made) maximum national exposure (while the right-wing media cheers on what’s happening). The provocative language coming out of the White House (from people like Stephen Miller) has further fueled the media-firestorm surrounding this issue. While the administration’s tone and posturing can account for some of the difference in coverage, media-bias is — again — very much on display.

I see some really strong... I don't know what the word is... passion(?)... from some elected officials regarding ICE arresting illegal aliens and I don't understand it. Are they opposed to any illegal alien arrests (which it seems like)? I mean, we need to get rid of those who are actually committing crimes here (other than just the fact they are here illegally). Are they just opposed to ICE arresting Grandmas with no criminal history? (other than just the fact they are here illegally-- in which case I kind of agree with them.) Am I missing something. — Rick H.

Hi Rick. I covered a lot of this in my previous answer (to Rob). Media-framing, goading rhetoric, and good old-fashioned partisanship are all playing a part.

John, what is your opinion on Pete Hegseth? With his razor thin resume is he the wrong guy for his job? He acts fanatical, and a 'drama queen' in public. I see a bull in a China closet mentality with Re-Pete, and a ' wanna be' control freak. — Sharon H.

I feel like you might have asked me this question before, Sharon. As I’ve stated a few times, I think Hegseth was a terrible pick. He’s totally unqualified for that job. As with other picks, Trump chose Hegseth not because of relevant experience, but because he’s a loyal sycophant, and Trump liked how Hegseth presented on television. There’s really not much more to it than that.

Since becoming Defense Secretary, Hegseth has repeatedly demonstrated his ineptness and immaturity, and proven many of his critics right.

You (and even Trumpy people) have been having a lot of fun on “X” making fun Tucker Carlson’s interview with Ted Cruz. With even Trump now going after Tucker, is it safe to say that he’s no longer taken seriously on the American right? — Alex D.

I hope so, Alex. Carlson has been a disgrace for several years now, and has steered the Right in some very bad directions (mostly on the backs of deranged conspiracy theories and “useful idiot” defenses of America’s enemies). I’ve been calling him out for a long time, but after Trump finally threw him under the bus (over Iran/Israel), high-profile Trump supporters (including Cruz) finally decided it was okay for them to do the same. It’s a positive development, but it’s pathetic that these people were too cowardly to do something about Carlson until Trump gave them a permission slip.

The Cruz interview was a prime example of just how unserious of a person Carlson is. He sounded (and argued) like an obnoxious five-year-old, playing stupid on issue after issue. It’s a tragedy he ever had any political influence on the right.

Sir John: Trump immediately condemned the assassinations by accused suspect Vance Boelter. No conservatives celebrated these criminal acts. Yet several progressives were publicly angry and crying ok Till Tok when the assassination attempts on Trump took place. In fact, I hear that musical stage play is being written about “hero” Luigi Mangione. Why do you think this is happening so much on the side of tolerance and diversity? I doubt that anyone is going to produce a Broadway musical called “Vance Boelter! Superstar” anytime soon. —“Vance Boelter The Musical!” regards from The Emperor

Hi Emperor. I’ll address one point at a time:

To my knowledge, you are correct in that no conservative (at least none of note) “celebrated” the Minnesota assassinations. However, Republican Senator Mike Lee made a disgusting, uncompassionate mockery of the tragedy. Others on the right played similar games.

I don’t understand your “Till Tok” reference. Did you mean Tik Tok? And did you mean to say that progressives were happy — not angry — about the Trump assassination attempts? Sorry, I’m just not sure what you meant there.

I did hear something about a Luigi Mangione musical, and you’re right that he definitely has some fans on the Left. It’s disgusting. He’s a murderer, not a hero. Those lionizing him should be ashamed of themselves.

Lastly, I have a little trouble framing the celebration and romanticizing of political violence as a “leftist” problem after January 6, and how President Trump has treated those who committed violence (including beating up cops) in his name that day. This stuff should be condemned across the board, but that’s not what’s happening.

On NewsMax, this pundit or anchor (what's the difference?) insisted that the MN shooter was a partisan Democrat. What was his evidence? That one of the MN state legislators who were gunned down took the Republican's side on one issue and that Gov. Walz had once appointed the shooter for something or other. — Bob H.

Bob, Newsmax is an absolute joke. It’s always on at my in-law’s house, and it’s like watching an SNL-style parody of the political right.

What did you like better in Utah, Bryce Canyon or Zion? — Ben G.

Both were amazing, but I liked Bryce a bit more because of the colors and hiking trails.

I’ll end this week with a few shots I took of at Bryce Canyon:

Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.