John, Will you be boycotting Cracker Barrel now that it has removed the barrel and guy in suspenders from its logo? 🤣🤣🤣 — Alex D.

Lol. No, I won’t. And this is a perfect of example of how desperate some people are to be offended by something — anything. If it’s “woke”to modernize a company logo to no longer include a drawing of some nameless old guy and a wooden container, we might as well just label everything “woke,” boycott everything, and call it a day on American culture. I can’t emphasize enough how stupid I think stuff like this is, Alex. I might write a piece on it.

What are you thoughts on Italian Prime Minster Giorgia Meloni? — Ben G.

I like her, and not just for her many meme-worthy facial expressions. She’s been great on Ukraine, and is interestingly more Reaganesque than today’s GOP.

John: In a Gallup Poll released a couple of weeks ago, the Democratic Party showed its lowest approval rating (33%) in the 33-year history of that poll question. In addition, leading Democrats of this generation, including a couple that ran for president, left the party and have declared as independents: Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr (both now in the Trump Administration), Joe Manchin, and Kyrsten Sinema to name the most prominent ones. As a Republican, I still believe that the country is better when strong candidates of both parties are in charge of policy. While there is no doubt the energy and influence of the GOP wears a MAGA hat, the same qualities on the other side wear a strident socialist label. What is your prediction of where this is all going? — Steve R.

The prediction part is very difficult. At the end of the 2016 election-cycle, the GOP held the presidency, House, and Senate. Over the next four years, Trump handed the GOP its biggest electoral losses in almost 70 years, costing them the House, Senate (twice), and presidency (to a very weak opponent). Four years later, in large part because of Joe Biden, the GOP ended up with total control again. None of these shifts are attributable to the out-of-power party getting its act together, but rather the incumbent party turning off voters (and the pendulum swinging back in the other direction).

Like you, Steve, I want to see both parties get their acts together, nominate serious people for office, and actually work to achieve good things for Americans within our constitutional framework. Right now, however, I see two increasingly statist, constitutionally-defiant parties who are beholden to some very dumb things, and ignoring (or exacerbating) our country’s most dire problems… in favor of spitting out culture-war memes every day.

Sir John, What is your opinion of Jeanine Pirro? —“Pirro Appears To Lay Down The Law” regards from The Emperor

Like, just in general? Okay, you asked for it…

I think she’s an embarrassing sycophant, with little capacity for shame, who by her own admission served as an active campaigner for Trump and other Republicans while at Fox (apparently against the network’s rules). Those efforts made her a lot of money at Fox, got her ex-husband a presidential pardon, and put her at the center of Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit against Fox (which, like the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit in 2023, may end up costing the network hundreds of millions of dollars).

The lawsuit does make me wonder if her departure from Fox was about more than just Trump offering her a job. Some may remember that Lou Dobbs was jettisoned from the network because of Dominion, and a lot of people attribute Tucker Carlson’s subsequent firing to the Dominion lawsuit as well.

Your point on the last No BS Zone about mRNA development would seem even more valid with the new announcement of a trial mRNA cancer vaccine (created at the University of Florida) that has destroyed deadly brain tumors in humans (without chemotherapy or radiation). Do you think someone will persuade RFK Jr. to reverse his order to end government funding for mRNA vaccine research? — Bill D.

Welcome new subscriber, Bill!

If Trump told Kennedy tomorrow to reverse that perverse, completely ill-informed decision (which has already caused a lot of calamity), I think he would. If Kennedy said no, Trump could fire him. I don’t know if either of those measures are likely, but I think Trump should indeed be pressured to step in. It was insane to nominate RFK Jr. to that position, and it was insane that he was confirmed by the Senate.

Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.