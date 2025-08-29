Hi everyone.

John, What are your thoughts on Cracker Barrel changing its logo/sign BACK to its original design. Did the company surrender to the every-change-is-woke mob? 🤣🤣🤣 — Alex D.

Lol. Yeah, I suppose they did, Alex. As I argued last week, this was perhaps the dumbest “culture battle” I’ve seen yet. Nonetheless, the company was apparently spooked enough by the backlash to stick a pacifier in the crybabies’ mouths.

I think my friend Kimberly Ross said it best:

And the chef’s kiss on all of this is that members of the “every-change-is-woke mob” (as you call it) are now congratulating themselves for saving America for one more day, while looking for the next silly thing to take offense to.

The good news for Cracker Barrel is that I don’t think many (if any) of the new signs had actually been made, and I don’t think they’ll be rolling back the interior-decor changes, so they hopefully won’t be out a ton of money on the rebrand. The bad news is that, despite the publicity brought by the story, the restaurant’s sales will likely continue their downward spiral until the company eventually goes under.

I hope you’re happy, “culture warriors.”

Sir John, I often see on social media that many liberals pride themselves on supporting the World Central Kitchen. Many of them donate money to help the starving people in Gaza and more often than not, they make disparaging comments about Israel committing “genocide” in Gaza. Of course this prompts other commenters to ask why these virtue signaling liberals care about the Gazans but not the hostages. They further argue that HAMAS confiscates all the food going into Gaza and then it sells the leftover food to the Gaza families. The liberals blame Israel for murdering Gaza families trying to get the food. Of course the conservatives blame HAMAS for the starving Gazans AND for the war crimes. WHY does the World Central Kitchen continue trying to bring food to the starving families if it goes to HAMAS instead, and the starving families CONTINUE to starve while the World Central Kitchen continues to feed the terrorists and actual war criminals!? —“Taking Pride In Feeding HAMAS War Criminals” regards from The Emperor

What social-media accounts are you following, Emperor? Lol. It sounds like you could use more dog and cat videos in your feed.

Anyway, I feel like you’ve asked several variations of this same basic question over the years, and my answer to it hasn’t changed. Many on the American Left look at the situation in the Middle East through a preferred, extremely narrow lens. They view Israel as white, economically and militarily advantaged oppressors sticking their feet on the throats of poor people of color. And no number of facts or proper context will change their mind. Sadly, we’re seeing more and more people on the far-right adopting this same mindset, and I think it’s in part because of popular right-wing influencers like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson.

To me, it’s a similar argument to claiming that Ukraine is to blame for Russia invading their country, and that Zelenskyy, not Putin, is the obstacle to peace.

I read your Mediaite piece on Greg Gutfeld, and I couldn’t agree more. To us Red Eye fans, the person he’s become is unrecognizable. Interesting point about him seeming to be going in the same direction that Tucker Carlson did at the network. Do you think he’ll become THAT bad or stop short? — Ben G.

It’s hard to say, Ben. I’m guessing he won’t become as loony as Tucker is right now, and it’s even hard for me to picture him claiming something as crazy as Joe Biden shipping Christians off to Gitmo to be waterboarded (as Tucker basically did at Fox). Then again, I never thought I’d hear Gutfeld deny that cops were assaulted on January 6, or defend using government force to target an old friend over a political beef with Trump, or tell that deranged “what up, my Nazi?” joke, or accuse people who criticize him of condoning pedophilia. Unfortunately, I don’t have any reason to believe Gutfeld will get better, especially since the Fox audience clearly appreciates (and is rewarding him for doing) what he’s doing.

John, do you believe John Bolton deserves the beating he's getting recently by the Trump administration as part of Pres Trump's retribution? I always liked Bolton. This whole retribution thing is getting way out of hand, and it's only August. Somethings going to give here! No? — Sharon H.

Hi Sharon. I think you probably asked this question prior to my column about this topic on Monday. I do believe it’s political retribution, and my guess is that after dragging Bolton through a long and costly legal battle, whatever case the Trump administration is trying to build against him will eventually collapse (though I could be wrong). As for whether Bolton “deserves” being politically targeted like this, my answer is no.

The whole idea of a restaurant like Cracker Barrel updating its look seems a lot like a neighborhood gentrifying. Without reinvestment and reinvention, the place starts to break own and quickly lose value. However, by not updating the right way, a restaurant or neighborhood loses its soul. I think you could say the same thing about other institutions like the game of baseball and MLB, which took way too long to make changes to its presentation and entertainment value. What is the proper balance? — Steve R.

I’m not sure if that was a rhetorical question or not, Steve, but from a business perspective, it’s above my pay-grade. I think Cracker Barrel definitely had to try something, since their customer base is dying off. Whether the new logo would have helped the situation, I don’t know. But I guess we’ll never find out.

