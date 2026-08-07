Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Before we get started this week, I’d like to invite you all to Reagan Caucus Action’s new Substack. I co-host their weekly podcast, on which we feature a different guest every week to discuss numerous issues from a Reaganite perspective.

It’s totally free, and you can sign up here (I hope you do):

Now, let’s get to your questions…

John: I read an interesting Proverb a couple of days ago: "Plans are established by counsel; by wise guidance wage war. (Proverbs 20:18)" Who is guiding Trump in his execution of this military action with Iran? Is he receiving wise counsel, or does this thing have Trump's fingerprints all over it with its impulsive actions and lack of strategic thinking? — Steve R.

Hi Steve. I think Trump’s impulsiveness and lack of understanding on complex issues plays a big part in all of this. That said, in his first term, he had a number of hawkish foreign policy experts around him to shape his thinking. I think it was helpful. On the other hand, he largely ignored those advisors on Afghanistan. Biden did the same thing, and it was a huge mistake

In his second term, Trump does have some hawks in his orbit, but he also has a lot of “America First” non-interventionist types who are much more interested in appeasing America’s enemies, and building private business relationships with them, than helping our allies. I include JD Vance and Steve Witkoff among that crowd. Sometimes it’s those people who seem to be guiding Trump. Other times, it’s the hawks. I seems to depend, at least in part, on the last person he talks to on any given day.

Sir John — Ben Shapiro has been reporting that some high level security leaks have been occurring regarding Trump’s strategies on pending attacks on Iran. If this is true, then it reeks of high treason! SO…WHY hasn't security figured out who the leakers are and WHY are there no charges or prosecutions? I know Trump demands loyalty, so this is about as disloyal and dangerous to our nation as it can get. Your thoughts? —“PLUG The Leaks!” Regards — From The Emperor

I obviously don’t know for sure who’s leaking the information, Emperor, but there’s been wide speculation (including among serious people) that it’s JD Vance and/or the people on his team, who are ideologically opposed to U.S. military action in other countries. Trump has been denouncing the leaks (and vowing to find and punish the leakers), while simultaneously insisting the that information in the leaks is false (which wouldn’t really make them leaks). So, I don’t know what’s going to come from it.

Regardless, I think the leaks are a problem. Advertising America’s weaknesses or plans to our enemies (real or fabricated) does no good for our nation.

As it turns out, DOGE didn’t save our country any money. Elon and company misreported a bunch of numbers, and the only thing they really achieved was screwing up a bunch of infrastructure and workflow processes. Surprised? — Alex D.

No, not at all. Elon Musk is extremely bright in a number of areas, but he never knew what he was doing with DOGE. We know which government programs need to be reformed to actually curb spending, but he didn’t even touch those, and I don’t think he was allowed to. In the end, it was basically just a big show — a publicity stunt, of sorts. Sadly, a lot of people fell for it.

John, as we all know, agree or disagree, every President issues Pardons on their way out of Office. But aren’t they all normally for people convicted or accused of committing a crime? I’ve never understood why Fauci needed a last minute, preemptive pardon from Biden when he didn’t, to my knowledge, commit a crime. And as far as Biden claiming Trump would try to “trap” Fauci, he can’t be “trapped” if, again, factually he has done nothing wrong. The whole thing, at the very least, raises suspicion that Biden was aware of wrongdoing. And pleading the 5th last week just added to it. I don’t think preemptive pardons should be allowed for any President. And that includes Trump in two years! — Rob O.

Hi Rob. Typically, pardons are indeed issued for people who’ve committed known crimes, or have been charged with committing crimes. As you said, Biden issued a “preemptive” pardon to Fauci. He did the same to Gen. Mark Milley, and also members of the January 6 committee. It struck me as odd at the time, being that none of those those people had been credibly accused of actually committing crimes. I’m also not sure that any of them had even requested a pardon (some seemed legitimately surprised to receive one from Biden). When Biden, soon after, started pardoning his family members, it occurred to me that the earlier pardons were probably more of a smokescreen. I think they were handed out to those who Trump had publicly vowed retribution against, in order for Biden to later rationalize the pardons for his family (who he argued Trump would use his DOJ to target).

On a side note, the Trump DOJ did, in fact, end up targeting a bunch of political opponents, and the DOJ has been losing those cases (or having them tossed out) left and right. It’s been an abuse of power and a waste of time and public money.

As for presidential pardons, I think Congress needs to work to restrict them — perhaps by requiring a majority (or even a super-majority) of the Senate to okay them. Between Trump and Biden, the pardon power has been severely abused. Trump has already pardoned thousands of criminals — including filthy rich individuals who gave him gifts. I expect Trump to issue a full pardon for himself on his way out the door, as well preemptive pardons for thousands of other individuals (including staff and business associates).

JD Vance fat shamed political columnist Marc Thiessen on X the other day, it seems out of nowhere. I know you’re not a fan of either man. Thoughts? — Ben G.

Hi Ben. You are correct that I’m not a fan of either of them, but that hardly matters in regard to this topic. I couldn’t care less about either one’s physical appearance or dietary choices, and I think it’s gross that the Vice President of the United States would use his position and platform for that. It’s obviously gross when Trump does it as well. I want adults leading our government and representing us in Washington. It seems like very little to ask, yet here we are.

By the way, some people were surprised that Vance would go after Thiessen, being that Thiessen is an unabashed Trump apologist. What they might not know is that Thiessen has been trying to lay blame on Vance for the missteps in the Iran War (in large part because Thiessen refuses to criticize Trump). So yeah, there’s definitely some heat there.

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Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.