Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Emperor's avatar
The Emperor
3h

I don’t care if the leakers are Vance, Witkoff, or anybody else! Once caught, they need to be fired and then convicted of high trees and incentive prison forever

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Goldberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture