Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Rob Oviatt's avatar
Rob Oviatt
13hEdited

O’Reilly can be a polarizing figure, and I don’t agree with everything he says, but he’s adamant that he is fact based on his reporting, and will not ever use anonymous sources. Also claims he has a staff of over 25 people working for him in vetting anything he reports. So when he said THIS on his show, it grabbed my attention. He was asked why the House Democratic votes under Speaker Pelosi were always unanimous, and he responded that she threatens to take away the campaign funds of any dissenters. Huh? And he also said nobody in the CMS media will ever report it. Have you or Bernie ever heard this? We’ve all heard she ran the House with an iron fist, but this sounds like extortion. And how would she have the authority to even do this. I know one thing, it seems to make sense. Because the Dems, unlike the GOP, always stuck together. Could Speaker Johnson do the same thing to get the votes he needs on critical legislation. Not saying I agree with it.

And one other thing. Unlike Fox News viewers, I’m not outraged by Bernie’s integrity (and your’s), I’M THANKFUL FOR IT. It’s why I subscribe.

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Eric Sloss's avatar
Eric Sloss
17h

I wanted to clarify one thing. I believe Chris S was let go because he called Arizona for Biden sooner than anyone else and not the entire election as implied.

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