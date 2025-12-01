Note: This column contains bad language. Don’t blame me. Blame a bunch of foul-mouthed politicians.

Democrats have a problem — and it’s not only with Republicans. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s also with their fellow Democrats.

A lot of Democrats think their leaders are too old and too weak. They want young firebrands to take on the GOP. A lot of them have thrown in the towel on capitalism and aren’t afraid to publicly embrace socialism — and politicians like Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But here’s the part that I find, let’s call it, ironic. Donald Trump may be crazy but he’s not weak. He’s tough. At least he talks tough. So more than a few Democrats are channeling the president — a man who gives “crude” a bad name — hoping it will help them in 2026 and beyond.

Are you following this? They detest Donald Trump so they’ve decided to talk like Donald Trump. Proof that Mr. Trump is living in their heads, rent free, as the saying goes.