Politics is about ideas. It’s about philosophy on how to govern. But mostly, politics is about winning. Because if you can’t win, your ideas and your philosophy don’t count for much.

So it was inevitable, I guess, that Joe Biden would drop out of the race for president. He finally was convinced that he couldn’t win.

His fellow Democrats — in Washington, in Hollywood, and in the media offices in New York — saw the writing on the wall. They covered for him for as long as they could. They intentionally ignored what the American people saw. They protected him because they despised Donald Trump.

But when it became all too obvious that if Biden stayed in they — not just he, but they — might be voted out, they got together and decided it was time to rev up the bus and throw the president under it.

As the Wall Street Journal put it in an editorial last Thursday:

“One thing we’ve learned over the years is that Washington Democrats are ruthless when threatened by a loss of power. You almost have to admire their cold-blooded calculation. President Biden is now learning this harsh lesson as the Democratic-media complex organizes to, er, persuade him to withdraw from the presidential race.”

When the most trusted man in America, CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite, commented that the United States couldn’t win the war in Vietnam, President Johnson said, “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost Middle America.” Not long after that, he announced he wouldn’t run for reelection. When Biden lost the New York Times, it was over for him too.

On his way out, President Biden endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris. But don’t expect the Democratic Party’s media allies to do anything resembling tough reporting about her.