I haven’t sat through a State of the Union address in quite a few areas. It’s a tradition I simply don’t care about any more, probably in large part because it’s been a long time since I’ve admired a U.S. president enough to find value or credibility in their prepared speeches.

If the oration is about some national crisis, I’ll tune in. Otherwise, I’ll check out the highlight reel the next day.

At this week’s address, the big clip that made the rounds was President Biden proclaiming that “some Republicans” wanted to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security.

By “some Republicans” Biden was referring to Sen. Rick Scott, who, as best I can tell, is the only Republican in Congress who’s suggesting such a thing.

I should add the qualifier that Scott’s the only one who’s suggested it lately, because as Republicans in attendance booed and jeered Biden’s bad-faith remark, it was hard to miss the irony of Sen. Mike Lee’s animated pearl-clutching, being that he was once very much in favor of the idea.

Anyway, here’s the bigger problem… Both parties’ reactions to entitlements were just the latest reminder that neither Democrats nor Republicans have any intention of doing anything to fix Medicare and Social Security, which are major drivers of our national debt, and are quickly headed toward insolvency.

“The trustees overseeing Social Security project that the program’s two trust funds will run short of funding on a combined basis in 2035,” explains James Capretta of the American Enterprise Institute. “For Medicare’s hospital insurance (HI) trust fund, depletion is expected in 2028.”

For those not great at math, 2028 is just five years away.

So, why are both major political parties refusing to address this fiscally catastrophic issue, and seemingly content with just playing metaphorical violins as the Titanic sinks into the Atlantic? I suspect everyone reading this already knows the answer: political cowardice.

There were some serious entitlement-reform proposals put forth earlier this century by Republicans, led by folks like President George W. Bush and eventual Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. But each time, Democrats (and even a few fellow Republicans) successfully demagogued those efforts into defeat.

Scaring old people has long been a political winner, and nothing frightens that demographic more than telling them they’re about to be booted off their government benefits. It doesn’t matter how dishonest the claim is. The strategy of equating even minor reforms with pushing grandmas over cliffs has proven effective, especially around election-time. And that’s why politicians employ it.

Donald Trump understood this when he ran for president in 2016. During his campaign, he sharply deviated from the Republican party’s general position on the issue by vowing not to touch these programs if he won the White House. He did win, and he kept that promise. And after Trump added a whopping $7.8 trillion to our national debt in just four years, Joe Biden took the reins and moved forward with his own breathtaking spending spree. After enjoying a four-year vacation from the debt issue, Republicans have since comically returned to loudly preaching the virtues of fiscal discipline… while continuing to embrace the fiscally-ravaging Trump/Biden position that entitlements not be touched.

It’s insane, and the inevitable result of an increasingly unserious political environment, in which performance-art has replaced persuasion, tribal fear-mongering has eclipsed policy, and voters have become further detached from the realities of our nation’s most crucial challenges.

Such challenges can only be effectively met with political courage, but few in either party have any. In fact, the term has been largely redefined to fit partisan interests.

Democratic leaders tend to see courage in the government giving people more stuff… which doesn’t actually take courage, being that getting more stuff is largely popular with Americans.

Today’s Republican leaders tend to see courage in sticking their thumbs in the eyes of progressives and progressive sensibilities, or really any entity that doesn’t take their tribe’s side in the ever-evolving culture war. Many modern Republicans insist they’re “fighters”, but their supposed warrior instincts (beyond populist lip-service to the base) seem to be M.I.A.

Real political courage would be going out on a limb by proposing serious, thoughtful entitlement reform. It would also be an act of true patriotism. But the Republicans of yesteryear, who did just that, have largely been chased out of the party and public office (or driven into silence) by MAGA-era Republicans who ironically and tragically insist that the old brigade… well, lacked courage.

So now what? The only mathematically plausible alternative to reforming our dying entitlement programs (as our population continues to age and health-costs continue to rise) is to keep those programs on life-support through crippling tax-hikes on all classes of Americans.

This would assuredly have a devastating effect on the U.S. economy, and according to even the most charitable forecasts, such measures would only plug the holes for a while. Not to mention that those initiatives too may be politically unobtainable, being that both parties in recent years have campaigned heavily on protecting the middle class from tax hikes.

In other words, years of political cowardice have set our country up for an entirely predictable and avoidable fiscal catastrophe, which both parties will of course blame each other for once everything comes crashing down.

Hey, but at least the parties are focused like a laser on other extremely important stuff, right?

Let the good times roll.

