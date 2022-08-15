The Issue that May Matter More than the GOP Thinks
Even Mitch McConnell has stopped predicting the red wave.
I’m starting to wonder if that big, red wave we keep hearing about is going to be as big and as red when all the votes are counted in November. Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has stopped predicting the predictable red wave — at least as far as the Senate is concerned. And no, it’s not because of the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago — which, who knows…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.