The January 6 Committee Hearings
Episode 6 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
Welcome to episode 6 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss the first two January 6 Committee hearings.
Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these video discussions (along with the weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. Thank you!
Also, if you want to leave …
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.