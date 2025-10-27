You may recall that during the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump told us he wouldn’t have time for retribution if he were elected again. That success, he said, would be his revenge. He’d be too busy making America great — again — to bother settling scores.

Sounded good. But like so much that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth, it wasn’t true.

Now that he’s back in the White House, President Trump appears to have plenty of time — and appetite — for retribution. And he’s got a reliable accomplice in Attorney General Pam Bondi, who seems more than willing to carry out the boss’s vendettas under the color of law.

So far, the Trump revenge tour has targeted former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and most recently, John Bolton, the former national security advisor turned Trump critic. And you don’t need a crystal ball to guess who might be next. Adam Schiff? Liz Cheney? Special Counsel Jack Smith? All of them have have offended Mr. Trump. All of them may find themselves in his crosshairs.

To the MAGA faithful, this isn’t abuse of power — it’s justice. They’ll tell you these folks had it coming. That they were the ones who launched a political war against Trump, and now it’s his turn. Fair is fair, right?