The Midterms and the Influence of Cable News
Episode 15 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
Welcome to episode 15 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly. Today, the two discuss the quickly approaching midterms and the influence of cable news on America
Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these video discussions (along with the weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. Than…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.