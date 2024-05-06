If you’ve been watching cable news lately you probably noticed the extraordinary amount of air time that’s being devoted to the hush money trial involving a porn star and Donald Trump.

CNN is running ads promoting what it calls its “gavel-to-gavel-coverage” — which explains why we’re getting such “riveting” information about how at one point Donald Trump crossed his arms in front of his chest, about how he smirked at another point, about how he glanced at a witness entering the courtroom.

Jake Tapper, the CNN anchor, cut off an interview with a guest to say, “I'm sorry to interrupt. We’re just showing the first image of Donald Trump from inside the courtroom. It's a still photograph that we're showing there. Just want to make sure our viewers know what they're looking at.”

It was too much even for a liberal like Jon Stewart who said on his “Daily Show,” “Yes, for our viewers who are just waking up from a 30-year coma, this is what Donald Trump has looked like every day for the past 30 years.”

After a few days of watching what MSNBC is calling “the trial of the century” I came away with the impression that if somehow a nuclear bomb went off in, say, Cleveland, a reporter would immediately be dispatched to the scene — to find out what the victims who had just been nuked thought about the hush money trial in New York.

Yes, he’s the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges, and yes, that’s newsworthy. But all day long TV coverage? With reporters and partisan talking about the most insignificant details? And on liberal channels, hardly a word from anybody suggesting that maybe Donald Trump really is the victim of a political witch hunt.