It’s been obvious to just about everyone, except passionate supporters who pretty much think Donald Trump can do no wrong — or just as likely don’t care one way or the other.

The man, as they say in polite company, has … issues — and they’re not only of the legal variety.

Because of those court filings released last week, we can see to what lengths Trump allegedly was willing to go to stay in power. The crimes that Special Counsel Jack Smith alleges are not the kind of things a normal person would do.

Two points before we go on: First, allegations are just that. They’re not proof of wrongdoing. But the charges leveled at Trump by the special counsel, backed up by sworn testimony, are not hard to believe. They ring true about what we know about Donald Trump and what we heard and saw on live television on Jan. 6, 2021.

Second, I’m not a therapist, so I won’t attempt to give his condition a technical name. But in plain English, it seems obvious that Donald Trump cannot accept the idea that he was rejected by the voters in a free and honest election, and that losing affects him in a way that seems, well, not normal.

It’s as if losing says something about Donald Trump that he doesn’t want to hear — or more to the point, doesn’t want to know about himself. So he concocts an alternate reality that he thinks, or at least hopes, will turn defeat into victory.

As I say, I’m not a mental health expert, but this strikes me as delusional.