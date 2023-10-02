The Republicans held their second debate and guess who didn’t show up, again. Donald Trump was 2,000 miles from the site of the debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California — busy cozying up to autoworkers and other blue-collar Reagan Democrats in Michigan. Why debate when you’re so far ahead — and why go on stage and risk having voters remember what kind of stuff they’d have to listen to and live with day after day for four long years?

But the debate didn’t seem to change the political landscape. Too much bickering. Too many candidates talking at the same time. It didn’t look like anybody broke through to knock Trump out and steal his crown.

But here’s the mandatory disclaimer: It’s still early and anything can happen between now and November 2024. Any of the candidates might catch on in Iowa or New Hampshire or South Carolina — and then all bets are off. That’s why they call it an election and not a coronation.

On the other side, there was bad news delivered on the doorstep at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue a few days ago. That’s when the ABC News/Washington Post came out and no matter what they’re saying publicly, inside the White House they have to be concerned.