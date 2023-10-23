It’s getting more and more difficult to figure out which progressive group is more morally dense when it comes to the barbaric massacre of civilians in Israel on October 7. There are so many on the left that make excuses for the killers. And assign blame to their victims.

Let’s start with radical students on elite college campuses. These cupcakes need a teddy bear or a puppy to console them if somebody uses the “wrong” pronoun — but they don’t need any trigger warnings when it comes to what Hamas did on October 7, when Hamas perpetuated the worst slaughter of Jews since Hitler tried to eradicate every Jew in Europe. Instead of condemning Hamas, they condemn Israel. They tell us, as a group of pro-Palestinian Harvard students told us … that Israel is "the only one to blame” for the cold-blooded murder of more than one thousand Jews.

Then there are the progressive Democrats in Congress (and everywhere from Washington to Timbuktu and everyplace in between) who want an immediate cease fire — which would tell Hamas that it can launch attacks on civilians, on babies and on grandmothers, that they can kill entire families as they beg for mercy in their homes … but Israel can’t retaliate because civilians might be killed.