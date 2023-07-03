I’m starting to think the Republican Party has a death wish. Why else would Donald Trump be way out ahead of his primary opponents?

Polls this far out don’t mean much, but they may provide a few clues as to where things are going. And several polls have Biden beating Trump. A recent one from NBC News has Biden ahead 49 to 45 percent.

Just to make sure we’re on the same page, this is the same Joe Biden that Republicans say is incompetent, corrupt, and senile — and he’s still beating Donald Trump.

Memo to GOP: Snap out of it before it’s too late.