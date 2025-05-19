You probably have noticed all the books coming out, written by journalists, telling us that President Joe Biden was senile — or something pretty close — before he left office. This raises a question: Now they tell us?

Here’s Jim Geraghty’s take on the subject in National Review:

“Before we dive into the latest detailed anecdotes of President Joe Biden’s undeniable senility in his final year in office, we ought to look back at the on-the-money prediction of these all-too-late tell-all books from back in 2022. I knew this was coming and there’s an extremely good chance you knew this was coming, too. Democrats can’t wait to move on; it’s humiliating to learn Biden couldn’t function in the evenings, his staff told Democratic donors that Kamala Harris was incompetent and unelectable, and that Tim Walz was terrified of debating JD Vance. But how do you learn from a mistake if you refuse to ever admit them?”

Democrats are busy trying to convince us that there’s no point in looking back — that it’s time to just move on. Admitting they should have said something before the election might benefit Donald Trump and Republicans — and that’s what Democratic partisans call “a no-no.”

They don’t want to talk about how Biden didn’t recognize George Clooney — a man he had known for many years — at a fundraiser … thrown by George Clooney!

They don’t want to recall that President Biden couldn’t remember the name of his Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, during an interview with Black Entertainment television. So he referred to Austin as “that black man.”