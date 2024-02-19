Joe Biden will never be younger than he is right now. He won’t be in better physical condition next year, and his mental acuity won’t get any better in a year, let alone in four. Time only moves in one direction, and it can be unkind.

But his age isn’t the real issue — it’s his ability to function. You don’t need a medical degree to know that President Biden is both physically and mentally frail. You can tell that he’s got problems by the way he walks (that slow shuffle) and how he talks (haltingly, as if he’s not sure what he’s trying to say). You can tell by the way he confuses the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico; by the way he mixes up the leaders of France and Germany with previous leaders who have long been dead; by how a reporter reminded him that Israel wasn’t simply fighting some unnamed “opposition,” as Biden put it, but was in a war with Hamas, a name he couldn’t seem to remember.

Yet Democrats are outraged over Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report and those now famous words, that the president is a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” a man who has a “diminished faculties in advancing age.” It’s one reason Hur chose not to charge Biden in connection with his possession of classified material.

Partisans on the left — both in and out of the media — are calling Hur’s remarks outrageous and gratuitous. Jennifer Rubin in the Washington Post said they were politically motivated, that Hur was a “rock-ribbed Republican” who was echoing “GOP campaign smears.”

But it’s not only Republicans who believe Biden is too weak to serve four more years.