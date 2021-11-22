This Just In: No One Elected Biden to be FDR. Somebody Please Tell Joe
Voters thought they were voting for a moderate. They’re now feeling they were duped.
Joe Biden is like the kid who was born on third base and thought he hit a triple. The kid didn’t get there because he was talented. He got there because he was lucky. And Mr. Biden didn’t get to where he is today-- on his third time at bat, having struck out the last two times he ran for president -- because voters finally came to their senses and con…
