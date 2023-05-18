If you thought he learned something from his mistakes, if you though that maybe there was a new Donald Trump, one with even a little introspection, the recent CNN town hall put those naive ideas to rest.

There was no backing down from anything he’s ever said or done. Was he still making stuff up, still getting things wrong, still whining about a “rigged” election in 2020? Does the sun still come up in the east?

He’s no different today than he was when he first ran in 2016. And while I’m no psychologist, I’d bet the ranch that he’s no different today than he was in third grade.

He used to be entertaining in his own unpredictable, chaotic, often nasty kind of way, but that was before we really got to know him. Now, it’s an old, tired act and it’s way past time to move on. But he’s incapable of moving on. He’s always looking through the rear view mirror.

At the town hall, besides saying the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, he suggested the riot at the Capitol was no big deal, that Jan. 6, 2021 was “a beautiful day,” that the people who showed up were “patriots” who were “full of love.” Who believes this nonsense? I don’t think even Donald Trump does.