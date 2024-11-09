You may remember it from high school science class — a law of physics known as Newton’s Third Law of Motion. In plain English, it tells us that for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction.

Apparently, there’s a similar law in the world of politics — and it helps explain why former President Donald Trump will be heading back to the White House in a few months.

Yes, the election was a rejection of the Biden administration. It was a rejection of inflation and illegal immigration and urban crime. It was a rejection of Vice President Kamala Harris, who had trouble answering a question without taking a trip to “word salad” city.

But it was more than that. It was a rejection of elite liberal and progressive condescension. Or to put it another way: Just because you wear a red MAGA hat doesn’t mean you’re a bigot — no matter how many left-wing pundits go on CNN and MSNBC and say you are, while some elite “journalist” sits there like a potted plant nodding in agreement.