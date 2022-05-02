This Time It's Not Just the Economy, Stupid
Democrats may not like it but they know what’s in store for them in November.
Democrats may not like it but they know what’s in store for them in November. That may be one of the reasons so many of them have decided not to run for reelection -- 31 in the House at last count, a 30 year high, according to news reports. When a freight train is heading in your direction, it’s wise to get out of the way.
But it’s not at all clear that …
