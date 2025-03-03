Donald Trump said he’d shut the open door on our southern border — and, so far anyway, he’s doing a pretty good job. Illegal crossings are way down from when Joe Biden was president.

He said he’d streamline the federal government, make it smaller and more efficient. It’s been a rocky start, and the courts will decide if the president and his efficiency guru Elon Musk have gone too far. But give them credit for at least trying.

Democrats are complaining about how Trump and Musk are creating a “constitutional crisis.” If the courts rule against them and they disobey the court order, then we’ll have a constitutional crisis. Until that happens, Democrats might want to back off and calm down.

Trump said he’d try to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. If he succeeds — without selling out the good guys, our ally — he should get the Nobel Peace Prize. Barack Obama got it for doing nothing; why shouldn’t Trump get it for doing something?

These are significant (and potential) accomplishments for the president — and he’s only been in office about one month. But his — let’s be generous and call them provocative — comments are throwing a lot of shade on the good things he’s trying to do.