Let’s face it: Voters who are still undecided at this point (with all due respect) aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed.

They’re politely called “low information” voters. But if they can’t decide between someone like Kamala Harris and someone like Donald Trump, low information is the least of their problems.

Yet these are the voters — the ones who, at this late date, still can’t make up their minds — who will be crucial in deciding who wins the presidential election, especially if it’s a close race in key battleground states.

And these low information voters are also the ones most likely to be influenced by false information —because low information voters don’t follow politics the way news junkies (like you and I) do.

We’ve heard a lot about Donald Trump’s misstatements. NPR says during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump made “162 misstatements, exaggerations and outright lies.”

But Donald Trump isn’t the only one who says things that aren’t true. So does Kamala Harris, even if most liberal journalists aren’t as interested in her misstatements, exaggerations, and outright lies as they are with Trump’s.