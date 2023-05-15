E.J. Dionne, one of the liberal columnists at the Washington Post, wrote a piece recently that ran under the headline, “There’s a war raging. It’s against normal politics.”

It comes as no surprise that Dionne, a man of the left, sees Republicans as the ones waging the war.

On the potential debt-ceiling crisis, he writes: “Normal also means not threatening to tank the American and global economies by using the debt ceiling to extract unpopular political concessions.”

On gerrymandering, he’s got this to say: “The courts, especially in Republican states … have been complicit in ratifying outrageous maps.”

And on book-banning: “The ideological fights engulfing public schools and public libraries involving, among other things, the removal of books from libraries and the gutting of curriculums aren’t normal, either.”

Almost every comment posted below his column also blamed Republicans for this so-called war “on normal politics.” One in particular caught my eye. “There is nothing 'normal' about Republicans, who want to destroy the country they hate for not being ‘White’ and ‘Christian’ enough for them and turn it over to their Russian master and his orange-faced puppet. Treason is not 'normal', and Republicans are traitors.”

Strong letter to follow.

In these hyper-partisan times, it’s not realistic to expect even-handedness (or even a smattering of nuance) when it comes to political analysis, especially when an opinion columnist is involved. Still, it’s interesting that E.J. Dionne has nothing to say about the Democrats who, bullhorn in hand, seized control of the House of Representatives in Nashville, Tennessee because they weren’t happy with how Republicans were dealing with gun control issues. Is shutting down the business of a democratically-elected governmental body considered normal?

Is it normal for Biden administration officials to say that the southern border is “secure” when millions of illegal immigrants cross into the United States each year?

How about the violent crime and looting that’s plaguing American cities run by Democratic mayors and district attorneys who downgrade all sorts of serious crimes to misdemeanors? Who thinks that’s normal?