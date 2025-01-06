Let’s see if we have this right: Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland, take control of the Panama Canal, and maybe even make Canada our 51st state — if he somehow could get away with it.



The good news for Panama, Greenland and Canada is he won’t get to any of that until at least his second day in office. His first day is booked solid.

On Day One, Trump wants to review the cases of people he calls “patriots” and “political prisoners” who were arrested during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — “and I will sign their pardons on Day One.”

On Day One, he will “drill, drill, drill” and terminate what he calls the Biden Administration’s “insane electric vehicle mandate, and we will end the green new scam once and for all. The green new scam will end.”

On his first day in office he says he’ll sign an executive order that would end offshore wind projects.

Trump says he’ll fire special prosecutor Jack Smith “within two seconds” of taking office. Smith says he’ll resign before Trump is sworn in.

Tariffs? They’re also on Trump’s first day in office to do list. And “with the stroke of my pen, on Day One, I’m going to stop transgender lunacy,” Trump has said.

But way up on his list of Day One priorities is his promise to begin rounding up and deporting immigrants who snuck into this country — those who committed serious crimes would be the first to go, he has said.