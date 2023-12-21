Editor’s note: This is a special bonus column this week.

In a historic ruling, with massive implications for the 2024 presidential election, the Colorado Supreme Court this week ruled 5-4 that Donald Trump engaged in an insurrection against the United States government on January 6, 2021 and cannot serve as president of the United States.

The court relied on its interpretation of the Constitution’s insurrection clause — and ordered the secretary of state to take his name off of the state’s GOP primary ballot.

The New York Times reports that, “The Colorado Supreme Court was the first in the nation to find that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment — which disqualifies people who engage in insurrection against the Constitution after taking an oath to support it — applies to Mr. Trump, an argument that his opponents have been making around the country.”

The Trump campaign responded to the decision, saying it was politically motivated. “Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice,” a campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, said. “We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits.”

According to one news report, “The lawsuit is viewed as a test case for a wider effort to disqualify Trump from state ballots under section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was enacted after the U.S. Civil War to keep supporters of the confederacy from serving in the government.”

Even his GOP rivals for the nomination came out against the Colorado decision.

Ron DeSantis said that, “The Left invokes ‘democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds.”

Vivek Ramaswamy said he is withdrawing from the Colorado primary until Trump’s name is restored on the ballot.

Nikki Haley told reporters in Iowa that, “We don’t need to have judges making these decisions, we need voters to make these decisions.” And at a town hall in New Hampshire Chris Christie said Trump shouldn’t be prevented from being president by any court rather, “he should be prevented from being President of the United States by the voters of this country.”

Yes, Donald Trump egged on a mob of his supporters. And yes, they rioted at the Capitol. And as far as I’m concerned, that’s proof enough that Donald Trump shouldn’t be president again.

But while the Constitution says nothing about having to actually be convicted, it’s worth noting that if it’s so clear cut that Trump engaged in an insurrection on January 6, why didn’t Special Counsel Jack Smith — who threw the kitchen sink at Donald Trump — not even charge him with that crime?

As I’ve said before, I would not vote for Donald Trump even if he ran unopposed. I think he was reckless in his speech that day and that the things he told his supporters — mostly his tiresome, often repeated claim that the election was stolen — is what touched off the riot.

But here’s something to consider: Why do so many of Trump’s critics (not all, of course, but many, especially those on the left), have so little faith in the American people? Why are they so afraid to let voters decide if he should be elected again?

If Donald Trump is as bad as his critics say he is then they won’t vote for him. And if they vote for him for whatever reason, well, that’s how democracy works.

His critics are constantly telling us that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. But well-organized Trump critics are the ones filing lawsuits all over the country trying to insure that he’s not even allowed to run.

I’m no Constitutional scholar, but that sounds like a threat to democracy to me.

The U.S. Supreme Court likely will have the final say.

