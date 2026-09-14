You’d think that a self-described genius like Donald Trump would have more sense than to post an AI-generated image on social media declaring “Mission Accomplished” in Iran.

For one thing, the mission is not accomplished. Iran still has the capacity to build a nuclear bomb, and missiles are still flying over the Strait of Hormuz.

So how exactly is the mission accomplished?

And you’d think the president might have learned something from another president — George W. Bush, who stood in front of a giant “Mission Accomplished” banner aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln while the war in Iraq wasn’t even close to being over.

Mission accomplished became a symbol of failure — and ammunition for the war’s critics.

But there’s something else intriguing about all of this.