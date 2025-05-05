Let’s begin with a question now that President Trump has crossed that traditional marker of 100 days in office: How much chaos are Americans willing to tolerate if their money is in the crosshairs?

Yes, the MAGA faithful — the ones who would jump off a cliff if the president told them to take a flying leap — are unshakable. Maybe they make up 25% of his base.

But the real story lies with the broader coalition that put Trump in office — folks who weren’t obsessed with him, just tired of being ignored. They didn’t show up for the circus; they showed up because they liked the promise: secure the border, shrink government, stop the woke madness, and put America first again.

Give Trump credit. He pretty much shut down the southern border — illegal immigration went from a flood under Joe Biden to a trickle now. And DEI is on the run. But Trump has problems: Americans have lost faith in his ability to handle the economy — and maybe more important, they’ve lost faith in Donald Trump himself.