You never know how things are going to turn out in politics — “it ain’t over till it’s over” applies to more than just baseball. But, at least as of now, it looks like Donald Trump might have made a mistake when he picked JD Vance to be his running mate.

A vice presidential pick, like a doctor, has an overriding obligation — to first do no harm. So far, it doesn’t look like Vance has passed that test. In fact, polls indicate that he’s not going over well with voters and may be a drag on Trump’s chances to win in November.

By now, unless you’ve been in a coma, you know about what he said to Tucker Carlson in 2021 about how the United States is being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

No matter how many times he says Democrats and their pals in the media are taking the “childless cat lady” line out of context, they’ll hammer Vance with it from now until Election Day. It’s one of those things that sounds like a character said it on “Saturday Night Live.”

Trump must be wondering if Vance is hurting him with independent women voters who will have a big say in who wins the election — or with anyone else not already in the MAGA camp, for that matter.