Perhaps you’ve heard about the lawsuit filed by seven U.S. cities, all run by Democrats, against two Korean car companies — Kia and Hyundai — for the alleged crime of (no fooling) making their cars too easy to steal.

If you needed proof that in the United States of Litigation, anybody can sue anybody for just about anything, this lawsuit is Exhibit A.

The cities allege that the car companies failed to equip their vehicles with the kind of technology that would prevent cars from starting without a key. Apparently there were videos on TikTok showing wannabe thieves how easy it is to steal a Kia or Hyundai.

So instead of cracking down on car thieves — that might be seen as harsh, you know, as “anti-criminal” — progressive cities figured it was a lot easier to crack down on car companies. Welcome to America circa 2023.